BTS' Festa 2020 Will Dive Into Past Era's 'The Little Prince' And More, Say Fans

On June 13, 2013, BTS made their debut on Korean music programmes with their debut single 2 Cool 4 Skool and the MV No More Dream. It has been seven years since the septet has changed courses for K-pop. Every year BTS marks the debut day with Festa. Even this year BTS is going to celebrate seven years of being in the industry with newer and better Festa.

BTS Festa 2020 with new and interesting concepts

BTS released the official teaser for Festa through their social media accounts. The abstract combination of graphics and aesthetic backgrounds managed to enthral the BTS fandom, who call themselves Army. Several Army members made it a point to understand the meaning behind the teaser for Festa. The teaser which stats with the animation mid-century doors dives into a logo like stacks of designs. An aeroplane is also passing through the many stacks of flowers and aesthetic layers. The video's music is that of the Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa era, which was one of BTS’ past albums. The meaning behind the words is, “The most beautiful moments in anyone’s life’. Many Army members commented that BTS might go back to the era where they catapulted into success.

Watch the video that BTS shared on the official Instagram

In the past, BTS’ one of many documentaries had revealed that BTS’ Wings album which is an extension of the Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa concept was when BTS rose to the gigantic fame that they are in right now. BTS Festa is worth watching out for as per many fans. Some fans started speculating theories related to the Festa video, while one fan made connection of the BTS Festa video to The Little Prince. Armies even started trending the hashtag #2020BTSFESTA.

Every year, BTS plans an in-home concert which is more chirpy and creative. BTS covers songs and also perform their choreography on the day of the event. For days before the Festa, BTS fans celebrate by uploading selfies and videos and streaming videos on Festa. BTS also covers cute concepts for fans on the day. All in all, BTS Festa is a day worth celebrating for the Army members. BTS will also surprise fans with Festa 2020 videos and more. This year Bang Bang Con Live will also be organised on June 14, 2020.

