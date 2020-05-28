BTS Releases Photos For Their Upcoming Album 'Map Of The Soul: 7 – The Journey'; See Pics

K pop fans might be in for a treat as the popular boy band, BTS has recently announced their latest album. Before this, BTS had released their highly awaited album called Map Of The Soul: 7. The album was released on February 21, 2020, and it went onto break several records.

BTS shares photos for Map Of The Soul: 7 – The Journey

That album is considered as one of the most successful albums of 2020. The band recently announced the release of their fourth Japanese album Map Of The Soul: 7 – The Journey which is slated to be released on July 15, 2020. BTS Japan’s official site has uploaded the album jacket photos. The fans have a multiple choice of different versions of albums available for purchase. The photos have two concepts – one has a more of a jolly vibe featuring RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. While the other concept is in monochrome with the septet looking sharp in their suits. Since then, the fans have been sharing their posts that has dominated the internet currently. Within hours of its release, fans of the popular Korean band are retweeting and sharing all the new album art.

MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 ~ THE JOURNEY ~ < UNIVERSAL MUSIC STORE Limited Ver. > (1) pic.twitter.com/Yi1fQAvuZC — andrea ♡s bts⁷ (D-2) (@blackxagustd) May 28, 2020

MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 ~ THE JOURNEY ~ < UNIVERSAL MUSIC STORE Limited Ver. > (2) pic.twitter.com/gwIZgUtkCa — andrea ♡s bts⁷ (D-2) (@blackxagustd) May 28, 2020

MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 ~ THE JOURNEY ~

BTS JAPAN OFFICIAL FANCLUB Limited Ver. (2) pic.twitter.com/6HwdzSzpKZ — andrea ♡s bts⁷ (D-2) (@blackxagustd) May 28, 2020

Tracklist for BTS' upcoming album

INTRO: Calling Stay Gold Boy With Luv -Japanese ver.- Make It Right -Japanese ver.- Dionysus -Japanese ver.- IDOL -Japanese ver.- Airplane pt.2 -Japanese ver.- FAKE LOVE -Japanese ver.- Black Swan -Japanese ver.- ON -Japanese ver.- Lights Your eyes tell OUTRO: The Journey

More about BTS

Other than this, BTS had also confirmed that they will be performing live at their “Bang Bang Con The Live” concert. It will be held on June 14 at 6 pm Korean time which is 2:30 pm for the Indian viewers. BTS has said that the concert will run for approximately 90 minutes and be followed with other content. They have also mentioned that this is going to be a pre-paid concert. It seems that their last live performance has managed to be a hit that could be a good push for their “Bang Bang Con The Live” concert. Fans have been loving them, and the show managed to bring in around 50 million views and claimed 2.24 million concurrent viewers.

