BTS Singer's Quirky Pyjama Set Gets Sold Out In 5 Minutes Of Him Posting The Picture

BTS band member V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, recently created a major buzz as he posted a picture of him admiring a painting made by him. Interestingly, the pyjama set worn by Taehyung in the pic sold out in 5 minutes after he posted the picture. Check out the post here.

In the picture shared by BTS singer V was seen sitting on a couch wearing a light green coloured full-sleeve t-shirt with Dossy printed pyjamas. As the Army singer posted the picture, fans pointed out V's quirky pyjama and even went on to buy the same. Few fans pointed out on Twitter that the set was sold out in five minutes of the BTS' singer's tweet going live. The comfy set costs 19,900 won. A fan also revealed that the outfit was available in separate pieces for men and women. But that was also sold out soon. The picture posted by Taehyung was him looking at a painting which was actually painted by him. BTS singer V's fans asked him to paint his own Simpson character and therefore he did a sweet gesture for all his fans and presented the painting.

Yes both Korean and international side😭 pic.twitter.com/moFzm0EWTx — ₇ ⟭⟬ ⟬⟭AUGUSTD2₇🍯🌃 88 #1 (@Nidluvtae) May 25, 2020

Kim Taehyung recently released a new solo track for Park Seo Joon’s Itaewon Class. The OST, titled Sweet Night, is completely sung in English. In fact, the song is trending on social media right now. Moreover, with this song, BTS singer V just beat a longstanding record that was set by PSY.

Eight years ago, PSY's Gangnam Style was the first Korean single to top iTunes' music charts. Now, Sweet Night has finally beaten Gangnam Style's record and is the second Korean single to feature at the top of Itunes' music charts. Moreover, Sweet Night is the first Korean solo track song to have 88 Number ones on the iTunes chart.

Sweet Night was produced by BTS singer V and Hiss Noise. The song featured in Park Seo Joon’s new show, Itaewon Class. The show follows the story of ex-convict Park Sae-ro-yi, who gets expelled from his school after he punches a bully in the face. Moreover, he also loses his father in an accident. After his expulsion, Park Sae-ro-yi decides to follow in his father's footsteps and run his bar-restaurant DanBam (Sweet Night).

Meanwhile, BTS' latest album, Map Of The Soul: 7, was a massive success. V and his fellow band members are now working on their next album. Moreover, the band is also releasing their next Japanese album in July of 2020.

