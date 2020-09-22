BTS Invited To Deliver Speech At 75th United Nations General Assembly; Read Details

BTS will once again be speaking at the 75th United Nations General Assembly. The septet band has been invited as a ‘special speaker’ on the occasion. The group will be speaking about the level of difficulties that the generations to come will be facing due to the COVID-19 situation.

BTS members to give speech at the United Nations General Assembly 2020

BTS’ attendance in the future event was made public by the Korean Committee for UNICEF. The committee released a press statement about the group’s participation in the meeting with the Group of Friends of Solidarity for Global Health Security. The announcement was made on September 23 by 9 am in the morning as per Eastern Time.

BTS will be actively taking part in the Group of Friends of Solidarity for Global Health Security discussion about COVID-19. The Group of Friends of Solidarity for Global Health Security is a South Korean initiative which was coined in 2020 to tackle health effects in future generations.

Apart from South Korea, the co-chairs in the meeting will be South Korea, Denmark, Sierra Leone, Qatar, and Canada. A total of 40 members of the UN will actively participate in the meeting.

This is not the first instance when BTS will be addressing the United Nations General Assembly, their first instance was two years ago in the 73rd UN General Assembly in the year 2018. The group addressed the topic of ending violence against youth by youth or others by elaborating on their album’s core message of ‘Love Myself’. Group leader Kim Namjoon, also known as RM, represented the whole group through the speech.

In the wake of the pandemic, this year the 75th UN General Assembly will be a virtual affair. The discussions and meetings will be held remotely. Most of the speeches as well are pre-recorded to aid the smooth broadcast of the messages as per a report in Soompi, a Korean media portal.

Here is RM & BTS member's speech from 73rd United Nations General Assembly

On the professional front, BTS recently released their first full English track Dynamite. Watch video-

