BTS Gets Named As Time's Entertainer Of The Year, Fans Delighted For The Boy Band

BTS has now been named as TIME's Entertainer of the Year and the staff at the time have expressed their joy for naming the popular K-pop band. The TIME magazine expressed itsr awe by mentioning that they were taken back by the number of records the boy band has broken in the time they rose to prominence. The magazine was reported saying “TS ascended to the zenith of pop stardom”.

BTS gets named as TIME's Entertainer of the Year

The magazine also mentioned that despite times being incredibly tough this year. The band still managed to cement their popularity and kept rising and breaking multiple records. The magazine said that this year provided an unnatural pause to several things and despite that, the BTS band continued their efforts in music and managed to maintain their connections. The band members also spoke to the magazine and told them that there have been times when they are taken aback by the unimaginable happenings of the world. However, they choose to ask themselves, if not them then who is going to do it for them? Thus the band members maintained a positive attitude with all the fame and success coming in their way.

TIME also highlighted the fact that the band members have shown immense support to social causes and have stood up to do the right thing. According to the magazine mentioned above the group has donated close to $1 million in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Quiet recently the band also witnessed immense success with their songs Dynamite and Fire. BTS managed to break several records this year including the record for highest viewership for a live stream. The band reportedly performed at a virtual concert which was watched by over 1 million viewers for a two-night show, according to the magazine. Earlier in this month itself, the BTS band gained massive attraction when they released their latest album BE. The group debuted at the Number one spot on Billboard 200 album list having sold over 200,000 album units in a week that ended on November 26.

