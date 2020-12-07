BTS Fans Furious As MNet Music Awards Exclude Jin From Its Poster; Calls It 'big Mistake'

K-pop band Bangtan Boys, also known as BTS, is a seven-member South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010 under Big Hit Entertainment and made its debut in 2013. The band is at the top of their game, bringing hits to songs like Ibighit, Dynamite, MIC Drop-Japanese Version and many more. The boy band also goes on to enjoy a massive fan following and their followers are called ARMY. And recently fans took to Twitter to lash out on the organizers of the MNet Music Awards (MAMA) for excluding the image of one of the BTS members – Jin.

BTS member Kim Seokjin was not part of the edited poster on MAMA, which spoke about the singers performing at the concert. Talking about the same, ARMY went all out to talk about the same and started trending the #BTSis7 on Twitter.

Users went on to tweet revealing how they have missed a member from the boy band. While some lashed out organizers for the same. One of the users wrote, “I'm going to say that MAMA staffs don't know how to count. They said 10 minute but BTS coming out 2 artists and approximately 6 performances. And #BTSis7 #BTS #WHEREISJIN #JIN @MnetKR @MnetMAMA". While the other one wrote, “A big and stupid mistake by @MnetMAMA. Such an unprofessional and careless behaviour. Please respect the artists, it's like disrespecting their fans and your viewers”. Take a look at a few tweets below.

A big and stupid mistake by @MnetMAMA.Such an unprofessional and careless behaviour. Please respect the artists, it's like disrespecting their fans and your viewers.

JIN OPPA WE LOVE YOU. JIN OPPA U MIGHT NOT BE IN YHE PIC BUT U R ETCHED IN OUR HEARTS.#BTSIS7 #JINSARANGHAE#JIN pic.twitter.com/YmZG49V3E3 — Nirea (@Nirea7nirea) December 6, 2020

@MnetMAMA I respectfully request that you apologize and fix your graphics for BTS. As you should know BTS IS SEVEN MEMBERS and on your banner Seokjin is not showing. Please correct this issue NOW.#WHEREISJIN #BTSIS7 pic.twitter.com/J8VIJr0S6J — Chin (@Chinchinuchuchu) December 6, 2020

I'm going to say that MAMA staffs don't know how to count. They said 10 minute but BTS coming out 2 artist and approximately 6 performances. And #BTSis7 #BTS #WHEREISJIN #JIN @MnetKR @MnetMAMA pic.twitter.com/Vz0oiPLME4 — Ceku_Yuki (@ryulee_official) December 6, 2020

About Jin

BTS' Jin released a new song titled Abyss, on the night of December 3, 2020, just a few moments before his birthday. This came as a surprise to the BTS ARMY, who was left in awe after listening to Jin's soulful single. The K-Pop singer typically releases singles that were passionate and full of emotion-strong lyrics. Jin's birthday release is one of the same kind that his fans remember him with.

The song that was shared on the BTS ARMY’s official YouTube handle on December 3. With a massive fan following of more than 41 million subscribers, the video hit over 2 million likes before noon on Jin's birthday. The number of views, on the other hand, exceeds 8 million presently. Watch the video below.

