BTS Members Wish CSAT Aspirants, Advise Them Not To Get Anxious

K-Pop boy band BTS has released a video message for students taking the CSAT exam today. The band members spoke some inspiring words to the students and advised them not to get anxious about the exam. Their video message went viral on social media in no time.

BTS band members Jimin, V & others wish CSAT aspirants

Apparently, the CSAT exam is one of the toughest exams that students in South Korea undertake. In the video, BTS band members emphasised on why students should not get anxious and take care of their physical and mental health. ChimChim was heard saying in the video, “It’s not the last test you’ll take in your life. Just do your best and leave no regrets as it won’t be your last.”

While one of them suggested that students appearing for the exam must get good night’s sleep as it is very important, Taehyung suggested that students should go and relish something delicious after the exam. He said, “When the CSAT is over, go and eat something delicious.” The band members further stressed upon the fact, “It’s important not to get nervous, and just do what you’ve always done”.

Hobi wished all the aspiring students on behalf of the band members and said, “We wish you nothing but the best”. At the end of the video, the group yelled “Fighting!” to motivate the CSAT aspirants. Watch the video below.

Netizens react

As soon as BTS band members' video went up, numerous fans of the band flocked to leave their comments and reactions on the video. A number of people thanked the members of the boy band for their kind gesture and sent much love and warm regards to them. Several other netizens talked about the video and highlighted their favourite parts. Many other fans appreciated the BTS members for making time to send their wishes. Check out some of the fan comments on the video below.

What is CSAT?

CSAT is the College Scholastic Ability Test that is taken by students in South Korea. It is a type of standardized test accepted by South Korean universities and the Korea Institute of Curriculum and Evaluation offers and manages the test every year. Each year, the test is held on the third Thursday of November. However, due to the pandemic, in the year 2020, it was postponed to the first Thursday of December.

