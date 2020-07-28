BTS' Outdoor Reality Show 'In The Soop' To Comprise 8 Episodes And Premiere On August 20

The South Korean boy band, BTS, is all set to feature on a reality show titled 'In The Soop', which is slated to premiere on August 20, 2020. It will be an outdoor show, which will focus on the whereabouts of the Bangtan Boys as they spend seven days in the wilderness of a forest. The septet will be seen to spend quality time with each other, away from the glitz and glamour.

BTS' reality show 'In The Soop' to comprise 8 episodes

The official announcement about In The Soop was made via BTS' official digital platform, Weverse on July 28. The outdoor show will comprise a total of 8 episodes, which is said to be approximately around 80 minutes long, however, the runtime of each episode might differ.

In addition to that, they will also release 8 Behind-The-Scene episodes of the reality show as well, that will each be around 10 minutes long. To be aired on the channel JTBC, the first episode of In The Soop will premiere on August 20 and will air every Thursday, until October 6. The production of the show is done by Big Hit Entertainment, BTS's parent company.

🏕 A week in the forest, a gift for BTS.

'In the SOOP BTS Ver.' will be available globally and exclusively on #Weverse.



Come visit the BTS members' forest on 20 Aug, 12 AM (KST)!



'In the SOOP BTS Ver.' will be available globally and exclusively on Weverse. Come visit the BTS members' forest on 20 Aug, 12 AM (KST)!

This announcement followed two days after Bangtan Boys announced that they will release an upcoming single on August 21, 2020. Big Hit Entertainment also put out an official statement on Weverse which read, "Hello. This is Big Hit Entertainment. On August 21, 2020, the new digital single by BTS will be released on Korean and international music streaming sites. We would like to thank all ARMY for your continued affection for BTS, and we ask for your love and support for the new digital single soon to be unveiled. Please stay tuned for additional details to be announced through Weverse. Release date: August 21 (Friday), 2020 (KST) Thank you". Check out their statement below:

BigHit Weverse update



"On August 21, 2020, the new digital single by BTS will be released on Korean and international music streaming sites"

The septet- RM, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, V, Jungkook and Jimin have been recently promoting their fourth studio album, titled Map Of The Soul: 7 - The Journey, which released on July 15, 2020. Earlier this year in February, BTS also dropped their full-length studio album Map Of The Soul: 7, which remains one of the biggest albums of 2020 till date. Later, one of the group's members Suga surprised fans by dropping his second mixtape, D-2 in May as well.

