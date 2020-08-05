SHINee’s Taemin Talks About Soon To Release Single '2 KIDS' From Never Gonna Dance Again

SHINee’s Taemin took to VLive ahead of the release of his new single 2 KIDS. The singer and dancer shared his views on his upcoming release and the meaning behind the unique name 2 KIDS. As per the VLive video, Taemin’s album 2 KIDS are two acts with vivid storylines and together the acts form 2 KIDS. 2 KIDS is similar to a trailer to the full album Never Gonna Dance Again which will release after the MV.

SHINee’s comeback with Taemin's solo

In track 2 KIDS, act one will have a fresh side of Taemin. He hinted that the videos are something fans might have not seen so far. This will be followed by act two which will have the tougher side of Taemin as the main character. Taemin hinted that the new track will be a roller coaster between intensity and emotions in the VLive video.

Taemin's songs to be a part of 'Never Gonna Dance Again'

SHINee’s Taemin also revealed that the name Never Gonna Dance Again is an ironic title because, in reality, he is not going to do so. He says it was the name of a concept which was later developed into the album. Prologue single track 2 KIDS is a mix of electronic music with added beats of a pop track. It is also accompanied with the strumming of guitar for depth as per the K-pop idol. He also added that the songs have a strong but detailed vocal with emotional meanings.

SHINee’s Taemin revealed in the VLive that most of his songs are either exciting or sentimental. However, this one song is a natural one which can accompany you through your daily life. The song will be with you naturally, says Taemin. Taemin wrote the lyrics of the song which will be out soon. He continues that he wrote the lyrics using different situations, for example, while being on the plane, travelling for schedule and during more such instances.

Taemin also gave some insights on the styling and look choices for the music video. He says that his team experimented with fake tattoos and casual styles. He wanted to go for the bad boy look in the MV. He also gave a little spoiler by saying that the song is ‘his inner self’.

