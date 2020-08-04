BTS’ 'In The SOOP’s' Teaser Shows Band Members Away From Hustle In The Arms Of Nature

BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan are on a release spree. Just when the fandom was recovering from their Japanese album Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey, the group has dropped another teaser for their nature-based reality-cum-variety show In the SOOP. BTS’ In the SOOP teaser shows the seven members that is Min Yoongi, Kim Seok Jin, Jung Hoseok, Kim Namjoon, Kim Taehyung, Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook alongside a pristine lake, reading, rowing and doing everything nature-related.

Also Read | BTS’ DYNAMITE To Release Soon But Fans Can't Keep Calm; See Their Reactions

BTS's In the SOOP second teaser out now

BTS show's teaser is the second glimpse into BTS’ own reality show which will be broadcasted on Korean channels followed by an extended version of the show on BTS’ Weverse networking site. The teaser shows a boxed house alongside a lake situated in the valley. Cut to Suga or Min Yoongi reading calmly, Jin fishing by the lake, Jungkook strumming a guitar, Tae indulging in yoga followed by a smiling J-Hope and Jungkook later joined by Tae recording a flying toy plane. On the other hand, leader RM and main dancer and vocalist Jimin are zoning out next to the lake with cans of beverages. Towards the end of In the SOOP by BTS second teaser, the whole group is posing for the camera.

Image Credits: Screen Grab of In the SOOP teaser

Image Credits: Screen Grab of In the SOOP teaser

Image Credits: Screen Grab of In the SOOP teaser

Image Credits: Screen Grab of In the SOOP teaser

Image Credits: Screen Grab of In the SOOP teaser

Image Credits: Screen Grab of In the SOOP teaser

Also Read | BTS Latest Song DYNAMITE To Come Out On August 3, Fans From India Trend #BTSDYNAMITE

BTS’ In the SOOP teaser shows BTS away from any limelight, relaxing after a series of events and schedule. The show is a pre-recorded reality of BTS' trips to the countryside. The show is reportedly shot within seven days in and around the gorgeous Lake 192 in South Korea.

In the SOOP teaser which was released recently:

Also Read | Halsey Reveals She 'couldn't Look Into Eyes' Of BTS' Jimin While Filming 'Boy WIth Luv'

In the SOOP by BTS will be airing on South Korean channel JTBC. It is premiering on August 19, 2020. The broadcast episodes will be followed by an additional 20 minutes of episodes on Weverse as mentioned above. After a long time, the group will be seen in a natural setting doing nothing in the variety show In the SOOP by BTS

Also Read | BTS' Jimin Impresses Jared Bush With His Zootopia Impression, Director Asks For A Collab

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.