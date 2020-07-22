BTS' Jimin Impresses Jared Bush With His Zootopia Impression, Director Asks For A Collab

Run BTS is currently in its third season and has gained wide popularity on a global level. In the latest episode of the series, the Korean band members experimented with their voices. Giving their singing a break, BTS tried voice acting by dubbing a few characters from various animated films like Zootopia, Toy Story, The Lion King, and more.

BTS' Jimin impressed Zootopia director Jared Bush

BTS' Jimin joined his fellow band members Kookie, Seojin, and Hobi in dubbing a scene from Zootopia where Nick and Judy visit the Department of Mammal Vehicles to run a license plate. Jimin voiced the character of Judy Hopps in his impression. As fans were going crazy over everyone's voiceover, Zootopia director Jared Bush was particularly impressed with Jimin. Take a look at Jimin's video where he voiced Judy Hopps of Zootopia.

Hello @thejaredbush , here is clip of Global Artist PARK JIMIN from Korean Boy-Group @BTS_twt doing voice-over for Zootopia character Judy. He did voice-over in Korean language delivering exact weight Judy's character holds. Hope you see this. Thank you 🙂pic.twitter.com/Umc0LKn32S — JIMIN STAN (𝐀𝐥𝐲¹³) 🦢 지민 트윗입니다 (@BUSANBOY___TWT) July 21, 2020

The BTS Army enjoyed every bit of the Run BTS episode and many took to their social media to share their favourite snippets from the episode. One of the BTS Army members tried to direct the attention of Zootopia's co-director Jared Bush and shared the video with him. Judging by the filmmaker's response, he was impressed with Jimin's impression of Judy. He even asked the BTS band member to collaborate with him.

On the work front, the Korean boy band recently announced that they will be performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2020. BTS broke the news to their fans through their social media. The lineup also includes Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Migos, and more. Although the makers decided to go digital this year, the artists will still perform on a plugged-in stage while the audience will enjoy the concert at the comfort of their homes.

According to reports, the band has now claimed the 'bestselling album of 2020' tag with their latest album Map of the Soul: Journey being the most purchased album in the United States, Korea, Japan, and worldwide. The album claimed the top position in Japan within the first week of its release. It is also the first album in South Korean history to top 4 million certified sales.

