Halsey Reveals She 'couldn't Look Into Eyes' Of BTS' Jimin While Filming 'Boy WIth Luv'

Halsey is a singer, songwriter and international pop icon. However, standing next to BTS’ Jimin made her ‘nervous’ says the singer. Recent revelations point that Halsey couldn’t look into the eyes of BTS' Jimin while they filmed for the song Boy With Luv which has millions of views on YouTube. She revealed several incidents through a Q&A through Twitter.

Also Read | Halsey Lends Support To People With Bipolar Disorder In A Series Of Tweets; Read Here

Halsey was nervous in front of BTS' Jimin?

Halsey is the first foreign artist to get a feature in the music video of BTS. Previously, there was Steve Aoki in Micdrop and Nicki Minaj for Idol but the shots were shot different than the band. However, Halsey had to film the MV dancing with the band, which was the first of a kind feature. When one of the fans probed and question the singer of why she isn’t looking straight into Jimin’s eyes, she said she was ‘nervous’.

Halsey and BTS moment in Boy With Luv

In the music video, at 2 minutes and 50 seconds, Halsey has to dance in the centre alongside BTS’ Jimin. While Jimin smiles and makes eye contact, Halsey is focused on the key dance routine. This blink and miss scene from the MV made the fans curious. However, Halsey clarified many doubts of her followers.

When the fan asked her the question she gave an honest reply and wrote, “I was nervous!”. One fan asked, “Why were you nervous, you all are friends.?” She continued and clarified, “I wasn’t nervous about that! I was nervous cause I’ve never done choreography in a video before! But they were so awesome haha they made me so comfy and gassed me up.”

Also Read | BTS' Jimin Impresses Jared Bush With His Zootopia Impression, Director Asks For A Collab

Here is what she shared on her Twitter account-

I wasn’t nervous about that! I was nervous cause I’ve never done choreo in a video before! But they were so awesome haha they made me so comfy and gassed me up. 💕 https://t.co/9AkADAnvNO — h (@halsey) April 12, 2019

Also Read | Is BTS' Jimin Single? Everything You Need To Know About The Dancer & Vocalist

During her Twitter Q&A, another fan asked about something funny that happened during the filming of the MV. Halsey recalled her handshake with leader Kim Namjoon or RM of BTS. She also gave some insights into how the handshake was much more than what the fans have seen. She wrote, “me and Joon handshake is actually a lot longer and more complex than the clip in the MV. we will show you one day.”

me and joon handshake is actually a lot longer and more complex than the clip in the MV. we will show you one day 😊 https://t.co/i2Qes5NaE7 — h (@halsey) April 12, 2019

Also Read | BTS Latest Song DYNAMITE To Come Out On August 3, Fans From India Trend #BTSDYNAMITE

Catch the moment at 2 minutes and 50 seconds in the MV Boy With Luv

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.