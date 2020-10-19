BTS To Perform Next At The Fact Music Awards 2020 To Be Conducted This December

The Fact Music Awards is confirmed to be scheduling its 3rd event in December 2020, the ceremony will be conducted in line with the COVID 19 pandemic, and it will be referred to as Online Untact Awards. The ceremony is expected to use cutting edge technology to open a new horizon for the fans and the artist as compared to the offline awards ceremony. The Fact Music Awards will be conducted in an 'ontact' mode this year. Ontact refers to 'Online Untact' mode. According to the recent news by at NAVER portal, the K-pop group BTS has confirmed that they will be performing at the Fact Music Awards this year.

It has been confirmed that BTS will be attending the 3rd Annual 'The Fact Music Awards' being held online in December.



#BTS is confirmed to be attending The Fact Music Awards to be held virtually in December.



BTS at the Fact Music Awards

According to Soompi, BTS is expected to be officially attending this year's Fact Music Awards event and performing as well. The organising committee of The Fact Music Awards made an announcement stating the same. BTS was earlier slated to perform at the 2nd event of the Music awards this year in February, however, due too the COVID-19 outbreak, the awards were cancelled this year, and instead, the winners of the award ceremony were announced online in March.

BTS had received a total of 4 awards in March, for the 2nd consecutive year. The awards included Daesang Award, Listener's Choice Award, Artist of the Year (along with Super Junior, TWICE, Red Velvet, MONSTA X, NU’EST, MAMAMOO and Chungha) and TMA Popularity Award. Currently, fans await the line up of the performers who would be performing this year at the Fact Music Awards, which would be conducted online without any live audience, however, fans could watch the whole ceremony through the online mode.

Fact Music Awards

The official website of the Fact Music Awards states that "'The Fact Music Awards' is an on-touch awards ceremony that transcends offline spaces and uses state-of-the-art broadcast methods to thoroughly prepare artists and fans to feel realism. You can feel the impression of the stage with the vividness of a star standing in front of you". This would be the third year of the awards and instead of being conducted next year in February, it would be conducted in December this year itself.

The winners in the Fact Music Awards are decided on the basis of music source, album, and will be subjected to fair screening by the panel of judges. The awards will also determine the ultimate global K-POP emperor as well. The on-touch mode of the awards ceremony is expected to bring the fans a realistic impression of the stage with the vivid clarity of the star standing in front of you. It is one of the most well-known global K-POP festivals.

