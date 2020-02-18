BTS' J-Hope Celebrates 26th Birthday With Fans, #HappyBirthdayJhope Trends On Twitter

BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan’s lead dancer and rapper Jung Ho Seok is celebrating his 26 birthday on February 18, 2020. His stage name is J-Hope. The hyung (elder) line member took to VLive (a live streaming application) to celebrate his birthday with his fandom or Army. In return, the fandom started trending the hashtags like #MY_HOPE_JHOPE, #OurPieceOfPeace, #HAPPYJHOPEDAY, #HBDJHope and #JHope#SunshineHobiDay, #Hoseok#happybirthdayjhope on this day. Fans and followers poured in birthday wishes for the popular member of BTS.

Here are some of the wishes and messages for BTS’ J-Hope by fans

𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐛𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 sunshine. you deserve the whole entire universe and more. i love u sososo much, your energy and smile always brings us joy! thank you for everything. i’m proud of u bby ✨💛 #HappyBirthdayJhope pic.twitter.com/gyI8FCHD0S — ⁷ ♡ HOSEOK!! HOSEOK!! (@taehynguk) February 18, 2020

This will remain C L A S S I C!❤#HappyBirthdayJhopepic.twitter.com/kXoSPOP5LD — J-LUHMEH ❤ BTS⁷☀ (@EXPENSIVEGURLS) February 18, 2020

Hobi celebrated his birthday with us since start I'm not okay 🥺💜#HappyBirthdayJhope @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/2vsd08g6Vr — MAYCEE ⁷ 💚 HOBIUARY🌞 (@seokjinmylabsss) February 18, 2020

happy birthday to the person who can brighten my day faster than anyone else! i love u more than life itself... thank u for giving me hope and the strength the make it through every day. my life without u would be so dull 🥰🥺🌈☀️#SunshineHobiDay pic.twitter.com/bqYNnA60mi — 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘨𝘢𝘯⁷ 𝐈𝐒 𝐒𝐄𝐄𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐁𝐓𝐒 ♡ (@namj00nsdimplez) February 17, 2020

