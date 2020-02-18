The Debate
BTS' J-Hope Celebrates 26th Birthday With Fans, #HappyBirthdayJhope Trends On Twitter

Music

BTS' J-Hope took to VLive to mark the beginning of his birthday, 'Army or BTS fandom' start trending his birthday on Twitter. Read all the wishes here.

bts' j-hope

BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan’s lead dancer and rapper Jung Ho Seok is celebrating his 26 birthday on February 18, 2020. His stage name is J-Hope. The hyung (elder) line member took to VLive (a live streaming application) to celebrate his birthday with his fandom or Army. In return, the fandom started trending the hashtags like #MY_HOPE_JHOPE, #OurPieceOfPeace, #HAPPYJHOPEDAY, #HBDJHope and #JHope#SunshineHobiDay, #Hoseok#happybirthdayjhope on this day. Fans and followers poured in birthday wishes for the popular member of BTS.

Here are some of the wishes and messages for BTS’ J-Hope by fans

