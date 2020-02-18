BTS' J-Hope Celebrates 26th Birthday With Fans, #HappyBirthdayJhope Trends On Twitter

BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan’s lead dancer and rapper Jung Ho Seok is celebrating his 26 birthday on February 18, 2020. His stage name is J-Hope. The hyung (elder) line member took to VLive (a live streaming application) to celebrate his birthday with his fandom or Army. In return, the fandom started trending the hashtags like #MY_HOPE_JHOPE, #OurPieceOfPeace, #HAPPYJHOPEDAY, #HBDJHope and #JHope#SunshineHobiDay, #Hoseok#happybirthdayjhope on this day. Fans and followers poured in birthday wishes for the popular member of BTS.
𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐛𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 sunshine. you deserve the whole entire universe and more. i love u sososo much, your energy and smile always brings us joy! thank you for everything. i’m proud of u bby ✨💛 #HappyBirthdayJhope pic.twitter.com/gyI8FCHD0S— ⁷ ♡ HOSEOK!! HOSEOK!! (@taehynguk) February 18, 2020
This will remain C L A S S I C!❤#HappyBirthdayJhopepic.twitter.com/kXoSPOP5LD— J-LUHMEH ❤ BTS⁷☀ (@EXPENSIVEGURLS) February 18, 2020
Me when I sing EGO. 🤣 Happy birthday, J-hope! Love you, Sunshine!☀️@BTS_twt #HappyBirthdayJhope #JHOPE_IS_MY_EGO pic.twitter.com/kFRuFFb69k— J-NORE ⁷ (@BTS_HEARTistry) February 18, 2020
Hobi celebrated his birthday with us since start I'm not okay 🥺💜#HappyBirthdayJhope @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/2vsd08g6Vr— MAYCEE ⁷ 💚 HOBIUARY🌞 (@seokjinmylabsss) February 18, 2020
happy birthday to the person who can brighten my day faster than anyone else! i love u more than life itself... thank u for giving me hope and the strength the make it through every day. my life without u would be so dull 🥰🥺🌈☀️#SunshineHobiDay pic.twitter.com/bqYNnA60mi— 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘨𝘢𝘯⁷ 𝐈𝐒 𝐒𝐄𝐄𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐁𝐓𝐒 ♡ (@namj00nsdimplez) February 17, 2020
My happiness 🧡— Lare🥀🐰 (@lareahmed) February 17, 2020
i wish you the happiest birthday 🎂 How can you manage to be so sweet😭♥️ #SunshineHobiDay #HOSEOKDAY #JhopeBirthday @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/pYzBS3vWv2
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE BEST DANCER, SINGER, AND RAPPER!— ARMY_December⁷ (@ARMY_Dcember) February 18, 2020
HAPPY BIRTHDAY JHOPE!!! 💜💜💜💜🥰🥰#HappyBirthdayJhope @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/gwrDorz1Dm
IS HOBI'S BIRTHDAY SO IM BRINGING THIS BACK CAUSE IS ICONIC #HappyBirthdayJhope #HopeWorld #SunshineHobiDay @BTS_twt— Hope Herongraystairs⁷☀️🥺 (@deverythingoes) February 18, 2020
pic.twitter.com/J4FTsSBnFf
Happy b'day sunshine 😘#HappyBirthdayJhope #7yearswithJhope #SunshineHobiDay pic.twitter.com/ToKtPuATe5— chimchim (@Faradt3) February 18, 2020
Happy birthday our precious Ray of Sunshine ☀️ #SunshineHobiDay #7yearswithJhope #JHOPE_IS_MY_EGO pic.twitter.com/yx36sfPS7S— Ot7lIfE (@Jacely18) February 17, 2020
