BTS' J-Hope Has The Best Casual And Leisurewear Styles; See Pictures

BTS Jung Ho Seok a.k.a J-Hope is the main dancer and the rapper in the group. He often opts for baggy clothes. BTS J-Hope also wears and re-wears types of denim, overalls, silk shirts, and jackets.

The 25-year-old also dons SUPREME accessories as well as bucket hats. Undoubtedly, his style is defined by smart casuals and athleisure outfits.

Also Read | Ariana Grande Confirmed That BTS' Jungkook Visited Her Concert In 2019

Here are some of BTS J-Hope's beloved fashion statements

BTS J-Hope’s most iconic outfits are his stage outfit. He wore a coordinated red suit set. The outfit screamed dapper style. J-Hope completed the look with glasses and some gold accessories for the onstage look of Just Dance performance.

Also Read | BTS' 'Black Swan' Tops ITunes Charts Worldwide Within Hours Of Its Release

Another one of his iconic looks include his street style casual wear for the solo Chicken Noodle Soup feat Becky G. He opted for a uber-cool headband for his half braided hair.

The look was heavily accessorised. This made the music video even more appealing.

BTS J-Hope has one of the most unique airport looks. From baggy trousers to layered jackets and turtlenecks, J-Hope has tried them all. The following all-black layered attire is worth taking notes from.

Also Read | BTS' Song 'Black Swan' Trends Worldwide, Netizens Calls It "a Musical Masterpiece"

J-Hope is a flag bearer of not letting the bucket hat trend go. In a recent reaction video for Black Swan, he donned a denim on denim look, finishing it off with a bucket hat. This look is just the right amount of casual yet trendy style statement anyone should take inspiration from.

J-Hope or Jung Ho Soek wears shirts often. He dons them while at the airport and sometimes on stage. This one specific with cut-outs and blue-stripes is just another style statement set by J-Hope.

Also Read | BTS New Album 'Map Of The Soul: 7' Breaks The Band's Own Record

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.