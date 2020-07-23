BTS' J-Hope Has The Highest Net Worth In BTS? Here Is Everything To Know About The Rapper

BTS' J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok is the main dancer and rapper in the septet band BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan. BTS’ J-Hope was actually a dancer before he was trained by BigHit (his management) to be a rapper. Before coming to Seoul, he was an active member of the group Neuron in Gwangju. Before Bighit, J-Hope auditioned for JYP but was rejected after a few rounds. J-Hope was a trainee with BigHit for almost three to four years until he joined BTS and debuted in 2013.

J-Hope was a popular dancer during his trainee days and even appeared as a background dancer for GLAM‘s song Glamorous’ performance as well as 2 AM Jo Kwon‘s I’m Da One’s promotional activities. He was seen as a background dancer for many music videos. J-Hope went on to rap for Jo Kwon’s track Animal before making his own debut, as per Korean media reports.

BTS' J-Hope's demographics in a glimpse-

Particulars Information Stage Name J-hope Real Name Jung Hoseok Famous for Rap, Dance, Member of BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan International Age 25 years as of July 2020 Korean Age 26 years as of July 2020 Sun Sign Aquarius Hometown Gwangju, South Korea Current Residence Hannam Hill, Seoul, South Korea Nationality South Korean

J-Hope's Date of Birth

BTS' J-Hope's Date of Birth falls in the month of February. He was born in the year of the dog as per the Chinese zodiac calendar. J-Hope's date of birth makes him an Aquarius. Every year, members of the band come together to celebrate every individual's birthday. This year as well J-Hope's birthday was marked with a private, 'BTS only' cake cutting party. J-Hope also took to the social media platform VLive to talk to his fans on the Live streaming platform.

J-Hope's Net Worth

According to several media reports, J-Hope is the richest out of the bunch. His net worth is at $12 million US dollars which is almost ₹895,344,000.00 INR. The rest of the members have a net worth of $8 million each. As per media reports, J-Hope's net worth is higher than the rest due to the international performance of his single Chicken Noodle Soup feat Becky G. J-Hope's net worth is also calculated after his purchase of the house in luxe complex Trimaje which is located in the high-end area of Seongsu-dong, Seoul. He also owns luxury vehicles and properties in Seoul.

J-Hope's height and weight

J-Hope's height is 1.77 m or 177 cm as per reports. J-Hope's height makes him the fourth tallest member in the seven-member band BTS. J-Hope's weight is approximately 65 kg or 143 lbs as of July 23, 2020.

Rumours around BTS' J-Hope

There were speculations amid fans post the early days of BTS' J-Hope that he quit the group. Several netizens questioned, "Why did Jhope quit BTS?" However, this is not true and are mere speculations. BTS' J-Hope is going strong in the group. He also released a single track in the last Korean album Map of the Soul: 7 under the title EGO. BTS' J-Hope has also released single tracks under his name like Chicken Noodle Soup feat Becky G, Hope World album. However coming back to the question, "Why did Jhope quit BTS? - this is a false statement. J-Hope has not quit the group.

Did you know?

Before the debut, Jung Hoseok almost made the decision of not debuting with BTS. However, Kim Namjoon, leader and rapper of BTS spoke to him to stay with BTS. Fast-forward to 2020, BTS’ J-Hope is one of the most sought after rapper and dancer in the Korean entertainment industry who is credited with the creation of several songs and dance routines. He personally enjoys House style/genre for his dancing sessions as shared on the social media account of BTS. The most path-breaking performance of BTS’ J-Hope is Boy Meets Evil performance during the Wings Era.

BTS' J-Hope is also known for his 'flower' or bright personality and his hearty smile (when he smiles fans believe there is a heart formed). He is apparently the 'loudest' member of the group who is big on reactions as per fans. J-Hope is one of the elder members of the group BTS after Jin and Suga.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

