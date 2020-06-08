BTS Stuns The Class Of 2020 With A Performance Dressed In Their Best Outfits

BTS members RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and V came together for a virtual graduation ceremony for the Dear Class of 2020. They were accompanied by several other celebrities like Barack and Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, etc. While BTS made students move with their speeches, fans could not help but notice their fashion for the occasion. The boy-band managed to look their best during this time.

BTS rocks performance for Dear Class of 2020

The members of BTS changed into several outfits during their performance for the Dear Class of 2020. Fans could not take their eyes off the jaw-dropping outfits that the boy band wore for the occasion. V Taehyung made heads turn when he appeared in a yellow overlay chiffon outfit that reportedly costs €450. He then changed into a Louis Vuitton Printed Leaf Regular Long-Sleeved Shirt which costs approximately $1480.

Jungkook was also sporting a Loius Vitton outfit for his performance for the Dear Class of 2020. He donned a Tapestry DNA shirt that reportedly costs $1320. Even J-Hope donned a $5000 Louis Vitton Varsity Tapestry Blouson. He is also seen donning a floral-jacquard suit jacket that costs $502.

Even Suga was seen wearing a Lanvin Denim Jacket and a chiffon printed blouse similar to V Taehyung. The jacket and the blouse are estimated to cost over $1090 and $318 respectively. Seokjin also sported a Janny Twill Double-Breasted Blazer that is reportedly worth $700. Namjoonie donned a Cyrus single-breasted blazer that reportedly costs $622. While Jimin stepped out in a $348 Saint Laurent bat-print T-shirt and a flower pendant worth $310.

Take a look at BTS’ performance for the Dear Class of 2020 here:

During the Dear Class of 2020 broadcast, every member of BTS gave a heart-warming speech to the new graduates. Each member of the boy band spoke about their personal experiences. The group concluded their speech by adding, “We may just be seeing each other through a camera, but I know your future will boom into something much bigger”. The boy-band then threw their graduation caps into the air while cheering for the Dear Class of 2020.

Take a look at BTS’ commencement speech here:

