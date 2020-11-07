BTS' J-Hope Shares Winter Mirror Selfies; Fans Shower The Artist With Love And Praises

As BTS Army is prepping up for the band's new album named BE, BTS' J-Hope shared some mirror selfies on his Twitter handle. All his fans were delighted to see his vibrant photos on his Twitter handle and sent love to him as well as the band. Let’s take a look at BTS J-Hope’s photos on Twitter.

BTS' J-Hope's photos on Twitter

BTS' J-Hope recently shared two mirror selfies of himself and said that he was ready for winter. He can be seen wearing a stunning cream-coloured zip-up jacket with a white t-shirt and white sweatpants. BTS’ J-Hope paired his attire with grey and yellow sneakers. He can also be seen wearing a brown cap backwards as well as a silver chain with it. All the fans came rushing to react to BTS’ J-Hope’s photos. Many complimented him for his look while others just couldn’t wait to see BTS’ BE concept photos. Let’s take a look at how fans reacted to BTS’ J-Hope’s photos.

cant wait to see ur photo concept😜 — yaya (@zhftrn) November 7, 2020

ترا تجننننننن 💋💋💋💋 — Taeno_18 (@iim_in_box) November 7, 2020

you're so prettttty😭🥺 — diya (@prodparkjm) November 7, 2020

hello sunshine🥺 you're so tiny — fairouz⁷♥️ (@jjktime97lvr) November 7, 2020



As BTS' BE concept photos are trending all over the internet, the BTS Army has been showering love and praises on the photo series. Take a look at some of the photos.

In the first one, BTS’ Suga can be seen in a dazzling blue attire with eyes shining bright. The concept consists of a bright navy blue couch on which Suga can be seen sitting and posing. He can also be seen wearing blue coloured footwear and quite a few accessories on his hands and neck. The room can be seen having simple white and blue coloured walls in order to enhance the look of the blue couch.

The next one in the BTS’ BE concept photos is of Jin. The entire room is shining with a lilac coloured background and the couch in between. Jin can be seen sitting on a two-seater couch closely gazing at a gem in his hand. The table kept in front of him is filled with diamonds in several colours. He can also be seen wearing a sky blue cape on a white shirt and lilac coloured pants



In one of the BTS' BE concept photos, RM can be seen in a homely concept in which he can be seen wearing a brown checkered robe with a white shirt and checkered boxers. He can also be seen wearing a pair of socks and bathroom slippers along with it. The concept also included a plant on one side while a wooden teddy on the other side of the couch. The concept was enhanced with a vibrant painting.

