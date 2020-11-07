BTS' SUGA Highlights 'mirror Is A Special Item' In His Latest Concept Photos For 'BE'

BTS’ SUGA’s concept photos for their upcoming album BE were revealed on social media on November 6. The concept photos were revealed along with a voice recording of SUGA who explained the meaning behind the decoration of the room. For each of their concept photos, BTS members had to decorate their room according to their own style.

BTS’ SUGA explains his concept photo for BE

Also read: Jin's BTS BE Album's Solo Concept Photos Are All Things Extravagant; Check Out

SUGA’s room was blue coloured with pastel blue walls that matched the royal blue velvet couch. Seated on a blue couch in a vibrant blue colored outfit, he is seen stepping on the mirror which becomes the focal point of the concept photo. On Big Hit Entertainment’s official page, SUGA explained the great meaning behind the blue colour because of which he chose it as the overall tone for his concept photo. Using various light and deep colours of blue to express the sea, he said he wanted to show the various shades of blue hue.

Also read: BTS' BE Concept Photos Featuring Jimin Makes ARMY Call Him "the Most Beautiful Flower"

SUGA: 'Mirror is a special item as it shows a reflection of a person'

SUGA went on to say that the highlight of the room was the mirror as it is a special item as it shows the reflection of the person, letting the person know that he indeed exists here and now. The blue color originally is known as the symbol of wisdom, calmness and stability. The different tones are to symbolise his kind of comfort and trustworthiness, he said. He added that this is his perspective, and this is how he sees himself.

Also read: BTS' Suga Fans Unhappy With Rapper's Shoulder Injury; Send "Get Well Soon Yoongi" Wishes

It was reported that the K-pop star SUGA underwent surgery for his shoulder on November 3, 2020. On November 6, 2020, Big Hit Entertainment released an official statement stating that he had undergone surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum and the surgery was successful. Yoongi aka SUGA is currently recovering and would be unable to participate in the promotional activities for BE.

Moreover, BTS will be releasing BE (Delux Edition) in all the countries on November 20, 2020. BTS is also said to perform the album song at Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2020 on December 6, 2020. Their latest single Dynamite became a huge radio hit and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for three non-consecutive weeks.

Image Source: BTS Big Hit Official Instagram

Also read: Jungkook Expresses Concern Over BTS Group Disbanding, Says He 'keeps Worrying A Lot'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.