Jin's BTS BE Album's Solo Concept Photos Are All Things Extravagant; Check Out

Sensational South Korean boy band BTS is just a couple of weeks away from the release of its highly-anticipated studio album. BE (Deluxe Edition). Since the album was created by the septet amid the on-going COVID-19 pandemic during self-quarantine, it is said to be one of the most personal BTS albums ever made. However, after taking the internet by storm by sharing the solo BE concept photos by BTS members V, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook, BTS' Jin's photos have also been finally released.

Jin explains why he curated the room the way he did

BTS BE album concept photos have become viral on social media among fans, referred to as ARMY, as one after the other, the solo concept photos curated by each artist have been released on BTS' official Instagram handle. In October, the septet started promoting the much-awaited studio album with a group concept photos of all the members, followed by special handwritten postcards for fans and unique concept videos. Now, BigHit Entertainment has been sharing solo BE concept photos by BTS lately, showcasing rooms curated by each band member. Each room of the artist is said to exude their vibe. After revealing V, Jimin, RM, and Jungkook's personalised rooms, Jin's room has finally been shared with fans on social media with a detailed explanation by the 27-year-old on how he curated the room.

Take a look at Jin's BTS BE concept photo below:

In the video, Jim is heard saying, "Hello, welcome to Jin’s room. I am the curator, Jin. The point of this room which is bedecked with gems is that you can never tell what is a jewel and what isn’t." He added, "When I first stepped into this room, I was immediately shocked and overwhelmed by the sight of this huge gemstone, but it turns out it was all along. Aren’t you absolutely mesmerized by the largest gem in this room, too? Have you perhaps forgotten along the way, that each and every one of you is a unique and precious gem? Never forget to cherish yourself, and always remember you are a sparkling gem, and always remember to sparkle with confidence just like me." Furthermore, talking about his outfit, Jin stated, "I chose silk pants that perfectly go with all the sparkle, a nightgown, and slippers to make myself absolutely comfortable in a room full of precious stones. Don’t I look completely at home?".

Watch:

