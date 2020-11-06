BTS' Suga Fans Unhappy With Rapper's Shoulder Injury; Send "Get Well Soon Yoongi" Wishes

BigHit recently announced that BTS' Suga has recently undergone surgery for his shoulder. BigHit released the official statement today on November 6, stating that Suga had undergone surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum on November 3. The surgery has been successful, however, Yoongi aka Suga is currently in recovery following all the guidelines laid out by the physician. BigHit also mentioned that Suga would be unable to participate in the promotional activities for their new album BE.

Bighit announcement about Suga's health @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/M2jsnQElc0 — ᴮᴱSoo Choi⁷ 💜Life Goes On (@choi_bts2) November 6, 2020

BigHit announces about BTS' Suga's recent health updates post shoulder surgery

BigHit entertainment stated in an elaborate official statement that Suga had undergone surgery on November 3. He stated the reason for Suga's sudden surgery as his long borne shoulder injury since 2012. He recollected stating that Suga has had issues with shoulder since 2012 before his debut, he also faced a dislocated shoulder in 2013. He later suffered a posterior labral tear of his left shoulder in 2019 as well. However now he decided to have the surgery, but he can't participate in any of the promotional activities of their new album because of his recovery period. Suga had also thanked his fans for all the hearty wishes he received from them, he then asked them for their understanding and wait for him to become healthy again before he could meet them again.

Fans reactions on Suga's surgery

BTS fans are messaging the singer-rapper on every social platform they possibly can. This made the keyword #GetwellsoonYoongi trend on Twitter today. Fans even messaged the rapper on Weverse, BTS Suga's Instagram as well as on Twitter app. Here are some messages of his fans hoping a speedy recovery for the Daechwita rapper from Twitter.

Yoongi did successfully received a surgery but he's gonna be away for a while n won't be able to perform on their promotional activities for BE and some official activities too. But all I hope and pray is for his fast and successful recovery 🙏😭😭😭#YoongiGetWellSoon @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/rffOhBlGBj — RV⟭⟬⁷💜⟬⟭ᵃʳᵐʸᴮᴱ (@lovehope_twt) November 6, 2020

Yoongi has suffered a lot for this, I am so happy he decided to put an end to this at last. It must have been such a hard decision as he might have to miss some activities as well. Hope he knows for us his health matters the most & we will be waiting for him. @bts_twt — K ⟭⟬ ⁷ BE is Coming on 20/11 (@eclatant_yoongi) November 6, 2020

We’ll always be here waiting for you :) 🐿🤍🐱 #GetWellSoonYoongi pic.twitter.com/zShj0jThQ1 — hourly jhope (@hourlyhobi) November 6, 2020

I'M CRYING, LIKE LITERALLY 😭😭😭 HE SUFFERED SO MUCH PAIN YET HE'S STILL THERE CHEERING US AND ROOTING FOR US. HE'S THE BEST BOY 😭 PLEASE I'M READY TO GIVE HIM THE WHOLE WORD IF ONLY GOD WILL ALLOW ME — ᴮᴱluna⁷ ⟭⟬ (@jeonjeon_LG) November 6, 2020

yoongi....we are now rooting for you! — Cherry⁷ || FEL IS MY WIFE☁️🌿 (@FL0WERK0O) November 6, 2020

yoongi waited to finish the album and mv to finally take the surgery, HE WORKS SO HARD #GetWellSoonYoongi pic.twitter.com/j1VHyCGzpJ — silvia (@minygxpd) November 6, 2020

take care and recover well, we love you ♥︎#GetWellSoonYoongi pic.twitter.com/s2DzPuZWRG — jimin pics (@jimipics) November 6, 2020

We will be waiting for you, take your time and take care Yoongi. We love you #GetWellSoonYoongi 🤎 pic.twitter.com/6oRlYWnisN — 𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝙅𝙪𝙣𝙜𝙠𝙤𝙤𝙠 𝙐𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙣 (@GoldenJKUnion) November 6, 2020

Get well soon, Yoongi.. I promise you I’ll be strong. Army loves you so much. We got you! It’s okay love 💜💜💜 #GetWellSoonYoongi @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/a1HsFPktJN — EVA🌻 (@sugaforeva) November 6, 2020

Thinking of you with warm thoughts and wishes for good health be sure to take extra care of yourself army are always waiting for you #GetWellSoonYoongi pic.twitter.com/GKfapOVn4u — BTS (@BTS_Taemid) November 6, 2020

BTS Suga’s latest international collaboration with artist MAX was released a while ago. Suga has worked with MAX two times now. Meanwhile, ever since BTS' members Jung Kook, RM, Jimin, V, J-Hope, Jin, and Suga announced about their new album on September 27, 2020. The South Korean K-pop could be seen promoting their upcoming album BE since then. Their album which is set to release on November 20 has been garnering a lot of curiosity by their fans, as the group hasn't released the album cover art or the complete concept of the album as of yet. BigHit, the company who manages the boy band, has however released the individual concept photo of the members. A while ago, South Korean band BTS also confirmed about performing at the AMAs this year featuring their new track called Life Goes On from their new album.

