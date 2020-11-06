Last Updated:

BTS' Suga Fans Unhappy With Rapper's Shoulder Injury; Send "Get Well Soon Yoongi" Wishes

BTS' Suga fans appalled by rapper's shoulder injury. BTS ARMY send "Get well soon Yoongi" wishes on Twitter and it is one of the Twitter trends for today!

bts' suga

BigHit recently announced that BTS' Suga has recently undergone surgery for his shoulder. BigHit released the official statement today on November 6, stating that Suga had undergone surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum on November 3. The surgery has been successful, however, Yoongi aka Suga is currently in recovery following all the guidelines laid out by the physician. BigHit also mentioned that Suga would be unable to participate in the promotional activities for their new album BE. 

BigHit announces about BTS' Suga's recent health updates post shoulder surgery

BigHit entertainment stated in an elaborate official statement that Suga had undergone surgery on November 3. He stated the reason for Suga's sudden surgery as his long borne shoulder injury since 2012. He recollected stating that Suga has had issues with shoulder since 2012 before his debut, he also faced a dislocated shoulder in 2013. He later suffered a posterior labral tear of his left shoulder in 2019 as well. However now he decided to have the surgery, but he can't participate in any of the promotional activities of their new album because of his recovery period. Suga had also thanked his fans for all the hearty wishes he received from them, he then asked them for their understanding and wait for him to become healthy again before he could meet them again. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fans reactions on Suga's surgery

BTS fans are messaging the singer-rapper on every social platform they possibly can. This made the keyword #GetwellsoonYoongi trend on Twitter today. Fans even messaged the rapper on Weverse, BTS Suga's Instagram as well as on Twitter app. Here are some messages of his fans hoping a speedy recovery for the Daechwita rapper from Twitter. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BTS Suga’s latest international collaboration with artist MAX was released a while ago. Suga has worked with MAX two times now. Meanwhile, ever since BTS' members Jung Kook, RM, Jimin, V, J-Hope, Jin, and Suga announced about their new album on September 27, 2020. The South Korean K-pop could be seen promoting their upcoming album BE since then. Their album which is set to release on November 20 has been garnering a lot of curiosity by their fans, as the group hasn't released the album cover art or the complete concept of the album as of yet. BigHit, the company who manages the boy band, has however released the individual concept photo of the members. A while ago, South Korean band BTS also confirmed about performing at the AMAs this year featuring their new track called Life Goes On from their new album.

