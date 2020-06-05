BTS' Jeon Jung Kook Melts Fans' Heart With His Festa 2020 Song 'Still WIth You'

BTS Festa has begun, which is their anniversary celebration. This year marks the seventh years since the septet band have mesmerised millions of fans through the music. In Festa schedule, there are many surprise events by BTS to their fandom-Army. One such surprise was the youngest members of BTS-Jeon Jung Kook releasing his self-produced song Still With You.

Also Read | BTS' Suga Surprises Fans With Guide Version Of Jungkook's 'Dear My Friend' From D-2

BTS Festa is surprising fans one by one

Still With You is Jeon Jungkook’s ballad song. The 22-year-old main vocalist and dancer of K-pop giant BTS released the song on May 4, 2020, as per the Indian Standard Time. Jeon Jungkook’s song Still With You was an instant hit with the listeners. The song was available on SoundCloud on YouTube. Several Armys took to their social media handles to express their love for the song.

Also Read | BTS FESTA 2020 Kick-started With A Fun Video Called Airplane Pt. 2 In Saipan

BTS Festa 2020 began since June 1, 2020. Fans have been showered with concept pictures, dance practice videos, unofficial music videos and more. BTS is a seven-member group and for them, the number seven is of great importance as they had revealed in an interview recently. This year’s Festa is of significance for the group which has originally debuted in 2013.

BTS Festa 2020 started with concept picture shoot which showed BTS anniversary stills. The group also shared Dionysus dance practice on a concert video. They also shared a funnier, casual, bright and summery version of their south-America inspired genre Airplane part two.

Also Read | BTS' 'DNA' Video Hits 1 Billion Views On YouTube; First Korean Boy Band To Reach The Mark

BTS’ Jeon Jung Kook’s song Still With You is loved by many

Jeon Jung Kook’s single Still With You was a surprise hit for the Amry. The fandom took to Instagram to share their love for the song. One fan wrote, “Jungkook's voice.. one of the purest things in this planet. I feel like I kept walking down the forest and found a beautiful lake there. The surface of the water sparkles in the sun.” The fan tagged the song and BTS in her post. While another fan recalled on all the ballads that Jeon Jung Kook has ever sung. Another fan appreciated his vocals, “Jungkook proving us why he's the ultimate Main Vocalist because he can do whatever genre he wants and pull it off beautifully. Let's appreciate his masterpiece. Purpleheart.”

Jungkook's voice.. one of the purest things in this planet. I feel like I kept walking down forest and found a beautiful lake in there. The surface of the water sparkles in the sun. @BTS_twt #StillwithYou — Soo Choi⁷ 💜 (@choi_bts2) June 4, 2020

Jungkook proving us why he's the ultimate Main Vocalist, because he can do whatever genre he wants and pull it off beautifully. Let's appreciate his masterpiece. 💜@BTS_twt #StillWithYouByJKpic.twitter.com/62OLt3jbgd — AMA⁷ || Still With You💞 (@jjkAMA_) June 4, 2020

Listen to the calming voice of Jeon Jung Kook in Still With You here:

Also Read | BTS ARMY Refrains From Discussing 'Break The Silence Ep 7' Due To George Floyd's Death

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.