BTS' V And Jungkook Discuss KTH1 & JJKI Mixtapes Making BTS Fandom Go Crazy

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were seen interviewing each other in the recent teaser of Be-hind Story. The video shows all the members sitting and having a candid chat about their songs, their recent albums and sharing about their darkest fears. However, the fans were all fired up with excitement when the teaser showed BTS' V (Kim Taehyungand) and BTS' Jungkook (Jeon) discussing their individual mixtapes.

BTS members reveal news about BTS Mixtapes

The BTS army went into hysterics when the detail of the mixtapes titled KTH1 and JJK1 named after V and Jungkook's individual named were shared in the teaser. Whereas Jungkook was hush about his mixtape by just saying, "I want to try a mixtape like this" and ending it there not revealing much, V went a step further and revealed that his mixtape already has 13 tracks. In the teaser video, you can hear him saying, "my mixtape. About 13 tracks."

BTS Army goes gaga over the news of BTS mixtapes

As soon as the teaser came out, the BTS fandom has been super thrilled about the news and have been sharing their excitement and shock of being able to hear 13 tracks in V's mixtapes. Read some of the fan reactions right here:

jungkook we're all ready for your mixtape let's get it king 😭 — tiny koo (@tinyskook) February 25, 2021

The world is not ready for taehyung and jungkook's mixtape pic.twitter.com/nF3mSXqrXL — .태꾹. FIESTA (coming soon) (@TkChronicles) February 25, 2021

Jungkook and Taehyung talked about their mixtapes!!!! Looking forward to the full clip!! @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/cPE9VdTOwb — Soo Choi💜 (@choi_bts2) February 25, 2021

taekook taked about their mixtapes, taehyung said it has 13 tracks OMG IM SO EXCITED 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fzuyiqGLoZ — sen⁷ (ia) (@sugatradamus) February 25, 2021

KTH1 mixtapes got 13 tracks yallllll I’m blessed 😂😂😂😂💜 https://t.co/yQ7BrZMXRV — ᴮᴱJesslyn ⁷, ARMY of Grammy Nominated Artist, BTS (@Jesslyn_Por) February 25, 2021

Me thinking about everyone in @BTS_twt releasing mixtapes and things has me on high 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ta9zNVxzuM — tatum⁷ 🌼🌈 (@van_tae_borahae) February 26, 2021

BTS' Be-hind Story

The entire video of the Be-hind story will be premiering on Saturday, February 27. BTS' V had initially planned to release his mixtape in 2020 and he told Atlantic Magazine that he was unable to do so as his 2020 schedule was super jampacked and he did not get any time to release his mixtape. Bts' Jungkook on the other hand has not dropped any bombs about his mixtape but was often spotted throwing hints that he is working on the songs.

In fact, in an interview with Weverse magazine, Jungkook revealed that the BTS song Stay and Your Eyes Tell was originally written by him for his mixtape but when the other members of the K-pop band listened to it they all unanimously decided that the song should be a part of their 2018 album Face Yourself.

