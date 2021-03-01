BTS' V Practises Yoga With Band And Loses Balance, Ends Video By Saying "Namaste"

BTS' V has gone viral after a small mishap that occurred while he was practising yoga. The singer from the boy band BTS was practising yoga with his bandmates when he went slightly off balance and fell down. It was during this time that he pulled himself back together and continued with the asanas. However, fans saw this as an absolutely delightful move and praised the singer for attempting something new.

BTS' V practises yoga with the band and loses balance

The singer also caught the attention of Indian fans extensively as a video of him saying Namaste was being circulated on Twitter. BTS' V was seen in a white shirt along with black jogger pants. In the first video that went viral, he can be seen practising an asana where his hands were raised high as he rocked from side to side. In the video, he appears to be completely engrossed in his element unaware of the momentum he was catching as he prepared to rock from point A to B. It was during this time that he lost his balance, and eventually fell down on his shoulder. He got back up, set his hair right and prepared to resume from where he started off. The group was seen wearing masks and sitting at a safe distance from one another following safety protocols.

V says Namaste

Another video of the singer surfaces wherein he, along with a few other boys from the BTS group, was seen addressing the camera. It was during this time that BTS' V bowed down and joined his hands to say the words “Namaste” to the camera. He bowed down and the video ended on that short note. Fans from India found it absolutely fascinating to watch V say the popular Indian greeting. People have since then been circulating this video expressing how happy and surprised they are to watch V saying Namaste to the fan base. Fans even started a hashtag named Namaste V as a way to reply back to the singer for his warm greeting to the BTS Indian fan base.

