BTS' Jimin's Best Looks In Stylish Outfits That Remind Us He Is A Fashion Icon

BTS’ Jimin or Park Jimin, which is his maiden name, is a singer and one of the main dancers in the group. Amongst fans, he is known for his distinctive looks and attitude. Jimin is one of the most stylish members of the group. His casual yet trendy styles are just goals for many. Check out the best looks of BTS' Jimin:

We take a look at some of BTS' Jimin's best looks over the years:

BTS’ Jimin in a dungaree is a cute and androgynous style that the singer wore at one of the concerts. Fans believed he looked cute and sang some of his hit songs. He styled the look with a white baggy T-shirt and a beret style cap.

Jimin wore a Channel set for an award function recently. He styled the fuzzy multi-coloured jacket with a white T-shirt and a denim pant. Jimin made sure the look is accessorized enough with silver chains, rings, and mini round stud-hoops.

Jimin casually mastered the on-stage pyjama look with a white and black striped coat with flower accents. His blonde hair with black undercut added to the quirky outfit. In this outfit as well, BTS’ Jimin wore silver accessories.

BTS’ Jimin’s love for white shirts once again was seen on a concert outfit. He paired a white T-shirt with a warm-looking blue cardigan. He styled them with black basic pants. Furthermore, the Channel neck-piece made an appearance once again.

191225 SBS 가요대전 #JIMIN #지민 전신성애자는 좋아하는 전신사진 세로로 쫘ㄱ 쪼ㅑㄱ 찍을 수 있어서 좋았다구욧 배경도 넘 이쁘구 지민 파랑 짱 잘어울린다구욧 pic.twitter.com/Qc5jSGGphK — 잼잼 JAMJAM (@parkjamjam_kr) December 26, 2019

Jimin’s airport fashion has always been widely talked about. He opts for casuals to semi-casual looks. The following one with a sweater on a shirt and black pants is just the amount of high fashion anyone would need. Furthermore, Jimin dons various types of jackets for his airport looks.

