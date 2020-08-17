BTS' V's New Hairstyle Leaves ARMY Members Stunned, Fans Call It 'powerful'

BTS has been gearing up for its comeback album for a while now, with their Dynamite single ready to drop on August 21, 2020. With the latest album, BTS septet is also expected to debut their new looks, as seen before with the previous release of their albums.

The boy band has grown as synonymous with its style, as it has been with the music. Now, when BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung revealed his latest mullet hairstyle, it left ARMY members gasping for air as they flooded the social media complementing the new look.

While some drew comparisons of V with a Disney Prince, others deemed the look to be powerful. Check out what fans are saying below -

Also read: BTS Dynamite teaser photos give a look at band's upcoming English single

ARMY reacts to V's new hairstyle

the disney prince wish they were kim taehyung. pic.twitter.com/HDxNU9W7sS — riaâ· slow (@taeesbooty) August 16, 2020

the hair, the forehead, the eyebrows, the whole kim taehyung??!?!?! POWERFUL pic.twitter.com/gSXsXNFlQn — vjinsusâ· (@taehyungjd_) August 14, 2020

imagine this kim taehyung as your professor pic.twitter.com/RA8H0a5a8o — xiaâ· (@vantends) August 14, 2020

Also read: Lizzo gets called out for comments against BTS & One Direction, fans divided on Twitter

Taehyung had taken to his Twitter to showcase his new look where he ended up creating a social media record. The tweet shared by V received one million retweets within 24 hours it was posted, making it the fastest record for an artist on Twitter. Whereas, he also became the fastest artist to get 2 million likes on Twitter within 10 hours since the selfies were posted.

Also read: Soribada Awards 2020: BTS bags highest acclaim with 'Daesang', while TWICE is 'Top Artist

Recently, Taehyung has made a few appearances sporting his new hairstyle. Recently, BTS appeared to deliver a virtual winning speech at the Best K-Music Awards, whereas, the boyband has also introduced a new ARMY membership opportunity for fans which gives them better access to what the group is up to, V also appeared to greet the fans while talking about the new membership. V also made the headlines when he revealed that a mixtape has been under the works for him.

On the other hand, BTS recently revealed the first look for their upcoming single Dynamite. The band will be performing the single at the VMAs this year-round, which will mark their first-ever performance at the US-based award ceremony. The septet has been nominated for three awards including, Best Pop, Best K-pop, and Best Choreography. The band has been keeping their fans hooked with one appearance after other as they will also be seen performing at the Soul: ON:E concert in October 2020.

Also read: 'BTS Map Of The Soul ON:E' concert to be held online and offline in October

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.