BTS' Jimin Says That BE Album Is A 'record Of Emotions' That Members Feel

BTS is a South Korean band comprised of seven members that started formation in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. The BTS' members consist of Jung Kook, RM, Jimin, V, J-Hope, Jin, and Suga. BTS' Jimin recently hosted a live session where he teased the septet’s upcoming album BE and shared his experience of working as the project manager.

BTS will soon drop their new album BE in less than 10 days. The new release is very special as the members have not just participated in creating the music, but they also worked on the concept, design, direction, and more. As our excitement for the album wasn't already sky-high, Jimin teased the album furthermore!

Mochi had lately hosted a YouTube live wherein he spoke about the work that has gone in the making when he said that the album is a record of emotions that the members have felt and are also feeling now.

Lately, BTS dropped the titles of the songs on the album and it has left the ARMY prepping for an emotional rollercoaster. Translated by Soompi, ChimChim acknowledged that almost all songs are ready at the point of the live session and added that the music video has been shot. A few days back, Jungkook had revealed that he took to the director's seat to direct a few moments from the video. Jimin said that the music video was fun to shoot. The singer also said that the MV is the roughest video so far.

The singer recollected the septet coming together to discuss themes, sharing ideas, receiving feedback was a fun process. Jimin said that he would write the lyrics, song, melody, and show the members, out of which some things made it in and lots of other things didn’t make it. But he felt great when the members appreciated his work.

Jimin also disclosed that he would have elaborate discussions about the best key to use. He added that he dug deep into such discussions with fellow BTS member V. The singer also commented on his role as the project manager for the group to explain that his duties required him to act as an intermediary between the agency and members. He would coordinate with every member about their desired themes and styles. He would then organize it and share it with the agency. When he would receive the feedback, he would share it with the group.

He wrapped up the live session by sharing that he hoped that it would be a precious album for a long time. He also added that he misses the ARMY and hopes to see them in person soon.

