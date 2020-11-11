BTS' Jimin Updates ARMY About Suga's Recovery After Shoulder Surgery

BTS' Jimin recently took to Youtube Live where he gave an update about their new album as well as about Suga's recovery too. Jimin assured that Suga is responding well to the recovery. BTS' Suga recently had a shoulder surgery a few days ago. Read on to know what Jimin mentioned about Suga's surgery and how he is recovering currently.

BTS Jimin updated ARMY about Suga's shoulder surgery today

The Filter singer Jimin, started a Youtube Live session today, he stated that Suga regularly texts the BTS members informing about his day and how he is feeling throughout the day during the recovery. Suga went through a shoulder surgery on November 3 post which he is currently under-recovery. According to Pinvilla, Jimin also stated that Yoongi misses the ARMY a lot. Jimin then requested the ARMY to support him during this time. According to a translated version of a fan tweet, Jimin stated "Yoongi hyung is recovering well now so I hope you guys don't worry too much. He keeps sending the message about how his day is going. He said he missed you, so it will be appreciated if you support him to recover as soon as possible. Vlog 1111."

BigHit announcement about BTS' Suga's shoulder surgery

BigHit recently announced that BTS' Suga has recently undergone surgery for his shoulder. BigHit released the official statement today on November 6, stating that Suga had undergone surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum on November 3. The surgery has been successful, however, Yoongi aka Suga is currently in recovery following all the guidelines laid out by the physician. BigHit also mentioned that Suga would be unable to participate in the promotional activities for their new album BE.

BigHit entertainment stated that Suga's sudden surgery was long-awaited as he has always had troubles with his shoulder since the year 2012. They also mentioned that after having several issues with his shoulder, Yoongi decided to have the surgery now. However, he can't participate in any of the promotional activities of their new album because of his recovery period. Suga had also thanked his fans for all the hearty wishes he received from them, he then asked them for their understanding and wait for him to become healthy again before he could meet them again.

