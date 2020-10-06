BTS’ Jimin’s True Hogwarts House Is Slytherin? Here Are Proof From 'The Tonight Show'

BTS’ Jimin along with the other members of the Korean pop group attended The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon between September 28, 2020 to October 2, 2020. The Tonight Show celebrated BTS Week all the days with performances, games and interviews for the audiences. BTS members Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Taehyung, Suga, RM delivered excellent performances, comedic games and a lot of content for the fandom to enjoy. Apart from performing hit BTS' Dynamite song, the group played funny games. During one of the games, Jimmy Fallon funnily says, “Jimin you are such a cheater”, and this is not the first time Jimin has resorted to cheating in the funny games.

BTS Week on The Tonight Show

BTS' Hogwarts houses

Jimin proved that he is a true Slytherin if he was to be sorted in any Hogwarts house. During BTS’ fansign event in 2017, the group’s leader RM was asked about which Hogwarts house they belong to if they were in the popular Harry Potter cinematic universe. BTS' Hogwarts houses are-Jin, J-Hope, RM in Gryffindor, V will be in Hufflepuff, Jungkook would be a part of Ravenclaw and finally, Jimin and Suga will be in Slytherins. This was reported by cheatsheat.com dated October 5.

BTS' Jimin is a true Slytherin?

As reported by cheatsheat.com Jimin has often been the sly one. He is rather ambitious and wishes to win every game. According to the same report, Jimin is also the one who gets angry quickly. All of this concludes that Jimin is a true Slytherin as reported by Cheatsheat. During the show, Jimin was competing against Jungkook in the Zoom Olympics, during the competition, Jimin tried to cheat his way, however was caught by Fallon.

Watch the video, when Jimin tries to cheat while balancing the remote game-

This is not the first time the main dancer and singer of the boy group tried cheating. During the last interview with Jimmy Fallon, the group was participating in Subway Olympics. It was Jin vs Jungkook and here as well Jimin tried to cheat his way through.

Watch the exact moment when BTS' Jimin is cheating his way out:

Promo Image Credits: BTS Instagram handle

