BTS' 'Winter Package' Looks Of Jungkook Causes Uproar Among Fans, Check Out

BTS’ Winter Package 2021 teaser was released on January 26. ARMY’s all over the world took to Twitter to express their opinions on the trailer. BTS has a huge fan following and has quickly risen the ranks to become among the most-loved bands all over the world. The boys are always in the limelight not only for their incredible talent but also for being fashion-forward and breaking stereotypes.

Jungkook's new hairstyle causes Twitter uproar

While the teaser was well-loved by fans, the bigger impact seemed to have been made by the looks Junkook was serving. The return of his beloved long hair styled to perfection caused a rage on Twitter. People with other bias also had to agree that Jungkook looked phenomenal. Jungkook’s new hairstyle, two to be precise, one a mullet and the other that was blue-tipped, raised a topic of conversation and was retweeted to the extent that “Jungkook’s hair” was trending on Twitter along with, Winter Package by BTS.

Looks like Jungkook just came out from a manga ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­Jungkook's hair and his intense stareðŸ”¥pic.twitter.com/urk3VUF9Vt — Jungkook SNSâœ¨ (@Jungkook_SNS) January 26, 2021

So, you're telling me we got this all in the same week and you're telling me to process it all and calm tf down?



Call me dramatic but I ain't going to be quiet about jungkook's hair duality. ðŸ˜€ pic.twitter.com/rONbt3E6jW — ninicoâ·â˜€ï¸ (@kootaeven) January 26, 2021

the way jeon jungkook can really pull off ANY hair style... pic.twitter.com/Jh44hBG6g5 — ‎Ù‹theaâ· â™¡ï¸Ž's celyn (@tkcvlt) January 26, 2021

DO Y'ALL SEE JUNGKOOK MULLET Y'ALL IM NOT GONNA STOP TALKING ABOUT THISJSMSNSBS pic.twitter.com/Rvb0cHpSCK — á´®á´± julii âŸ­âŸ¬â·dis-easeluvr â˜€ï¸ (@starryoongs02) January 26, 2021

What did i ever do to him to deserve so many heart attacks?ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­

Mullet JK Blue Highlights

......................................Jungkookie@BTS_twt #JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/FkQwuKiLWx — Park_Annieâ·â˜‚ï¸ (@rainbowgrl07) January 26, 2021

me: i should save money



me after seeing jungkook mullet, jungkook blue streaks, tannies holding hands, yoonmin freckles, tannies in cute knit sweaters: pic.twitter.com/bK5Kc0JU7h — leilaâ· ðŸŒ¿ (@joonypear) January 26, 2021

BTS' Winter Package teaser deeply loved by fans

BTS resonates so deeply with their fans because they represent hope and positivity to them. The lack of shows and appearances caused by the pandemic has left fans grasping at straws to get more of their favourites. The band has also been going out of their way to release new content and be a part of fundraisers to keep their fans happy. One of the reasons, the band is so beloved is that they keep their fans at the forefront of all they do.

Thus, it did not come as a surprise that ARMY Twitter was abuzz with activity also instantly after the release of the teaser. The band, from the mountains of Gangwon-do, sent their seasons greetings in the form of this promo. The boyband has broken all records to join the highest rankers of the Billboard Hot 100.

The style quotient of the band has always been talked about. Everything they wear looks as though it comes right of a magazine or runway. The shift of Jungkook’s blonde hair to the long waves and mullets made fans marvel at his ability to pull off just about any look and he was even complimented on looking like he was a character out of a manga.

