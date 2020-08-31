WHO's Social Media Head Shares BTS' Jimin's Picture, Says 'wear A Mask'

BTS’ Jimin is the latest example of the ‘new normal’ as per the Head of Social Media and Media Monitoring of the World Health Organisation, Sari Setiogi Griberg. WHO's social media head took to Twitter to share a picture BTS’ Instagram stories in which BTS Jimin is seen wearing a mask during a practice session. She tagged the group and also urged her followers to be like Jimin in her post.

Jimin's photos shared by the WHO social media head

In the picture, BTS’ Jimin was rehearsing for the MTV Video Music Awards as per AllKpop, a Korean media portal. Jimin is dressed in casuals in the picture, he is wearing a denim jacket on a darker shade T-shirt and matching beanie. He is also wearing a white mask. Jimin can be seen holding his ear mic over the mask. This picture was shared by the WHO social media head as she urged everyone to wear a mask.

Check out Jimin's photos along with other social awareness messages

With the world grappling with the COVID-19 situation, wearing a mask is one step closer to protecting oneself as per WHO’s Sari Setiogi Griberg. She wrote, “Also #WearAMaskFace with medical mask: Jimin #BTS #VMAWITHBTS #VMA.” After AllKpop reported about the tweet, she also wrote, “Just a shoutout for good behaviour Face with medical mask and hopefully can be a role model for #BTSARMY, other idols & the rest of us... #BTS #JiminFront-facing baby chick #WearAMask.” Jimin’s picture was also accompanied by another comical tweet which read, “Superheroes save lives. You can do the same. Wear a Mask!”

Here is a second post with the BTS' members

Just a shoutout for good behavior 😷 and hopefully can be a role model for #BTSARMY, other idols & the rest of us... 🙏🏽#BTS #Jimin🐥 #WearAMask https://t.co/SmJ26TyS3N — Sari Setiogi Griberg (@setiogi) August 30, 2020

Sari Setiogi Griberg of WHO also shared several tweets and posts related to BTS’ current performance that wrapped up earlier today. She shared about the stunning performance of BTS from Seoul, South Korea. The group performed for the MTV VMA’s remotely to follow the strict social distancing norms to curb the COVID-19 spread. BTS’ ON music videos made four wins at the MTV VMA’s 2020 edition.

WHO's Sari Tweets after BTS' VMA debut-

So proud of #BTS at the #VMAs!

They won:

🏆 Best Group

🏆 Best K-Pop

🏆 Best Pop

🏆 Best Choreography



🥳🥳🥳🥳💜💜💜💜



... and dandy, slick J-Hope 😍 - we need a sequel! 🕺🏻#VMAWITHBTS #BTSatVMAs #Hoseok🐿pic.twitter.com/8RQSdUvv7z — Sari Setiogi Griberg (@setiogi) August 31, 2020

BTS' members' VMA debut today-

