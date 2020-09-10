BTS' Jimin And V Cuddle In Episode 4 Of In The Soop; Fans React

BTS bandmates Jimin and V were seen cuddling with each other in the latest episode of In The Soop. The bandmates casually walk into the room and jovially try to create a moment between each other. This small incident took the web by surprise as it began trending all over Twitter. The name Vmin began to trend with the video specifically as fans of BTS gave the two bandmates a couple name. The episodes of In The Soop offer fans an insight into the lives of their favourite Korean pop band BTS. Thus upon watching the video, fans found it absolutely adorable and shared the particular clip multiple times with positive comments.

BTS bandmates Jimin and V cuddle with each other in the new episode

The video shows the bandmate approaching the room of the other one who sleeps peacefully. No sooner, Jimin jumps upon V and cuddles with him in a jovial fashion. The two tickle each other and laugh it out as another bandmate enters the room hearing the commotion. The three bandmates are all smiles with this silly little gag they played on each other. However, fans found the moment to be quite adorable and shared the video of the moment all over social media. On Twitter especially, the video gained tremendous response from fans as it managed to get on the trending page with the hashtag of Vmin. The fans adored the cute moment shared by the two and even managed to leave several comments on the video shared by users.

Vmin cuddling first in the morning 🥺 i-i want what they have 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lA8KY9vt45 — TIN-틴⁷🌷 (@taebokkiii) September 9, 2020

hobi walking jungkook walking

in on vmin in on vmin role

cuddling then playing then

walking out walking out pic.twitter.com/AuuK3dRsgd — cherry⁷ (@chucklesbts) September 9, 2020

vmin cuddling is truly devastating pic.twitter.com/VkYCa52yCG — dj⁷ (@syugasanae) September 9, 2020

taehyung's special ability to make himself small in jimin's arms..... pic.twitter.com/JUfK5j1JYY — v. (@librajiminn) September 9, 2020

Fans of BTS and Vmin, in particular, shared their cute moments from before with a bunch of pictures when the two or the other bandmates have been spotted cuddling with each other. Fans loved the trend that was ongoing over Twitter and went on to share more pictures and memories of the band's bromance from the past. On the work front, BTS’ Dynamite has created history for the band by gaining the number one spot on Billboard Hot 100. The band was quite emotional after their phenomenal victory which seemed unexpected and thrilling to them.

