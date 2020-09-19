I-LAND's ENHYPEN Enter Social Media, BTS' Jimin Shares An Advice

I-LAND is a South Korean survival reality show wherein trainees survive to face each other and finally, a group of seven members is chosen to make their debut. I-Land had its finale episode yesterday on September 18 and after eliminating 2 trainees, a new boy band was formed of 7 trainees that will make their debut soon.

The new boy band is called ENHYPEN and they joined Twitter today. BTS and TXT were guests at the show and before the ENHYPEN was formed the existing k-pop band artists gave some advice to the trainees.

Also Read | 'Flower Of Evil' Makers Release Funny BTS Video From Upcoming Episode, Watch Here

I-LAND group's ENHYPEN announced

It was the finale episode of I-LAND yesterday, on September 18, 2020, when they eliminated Daniel and K. Initially, there were 9 finalists left from all the I-LAND members. But as they announced the elimination of Daniel and K the final 7 were announced. I-LAND's members who survived were Yang Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Niki, Lee Heeseung, Park Sunghoon, and Kim Sunoo.

The show also explained the meaning of the name ENHYPEN. It means just like hyphens connect different words to make new meanings, members of ENHYPEN will 'connect, discover each other, and grow together'.

Also Read | Jo In Sung, Han Hyo Joo, And Cha Tae Hyun To Be Cast Together In A Drama?

BTS' Jimin encourages the trainees

BTS and TXT attended the final episode and gave some advice to I-LAND's members. BTS' Jimin shared a note of encouragement. He said," I don’t know if I’m in the position to give advice but something to think on is never forget your fans and love your members, and your job." He congratulated them and said that for those who debuted and those who didn’t, he asked them not to forget this moment and they could do whatever they want to.

He said that they shouldn't forget that they can do anything in the future and shouldn't lose hope. He further said he hopes to see the day when they perform with ENHYPEN. BTS' Jimin concluded by congratulating them again and after that, the eliminations took place and the ENHYPEN's members were announced.

Also Read | K-pop Idol Yaebin Apologises To Fans After Using The ‘N’ Word On Live Stream

I-LAND's ENHYPEN joins social media

ENHYPEN will be making their debut at the end of 2020. ENHYPEN joined social media on September 19 and the hype was quite big. They introduced all of ENHYPEN's members on their official page.

They also unveiled a logo teaser. Along with that, they shared links of all their social media pages for fans to join. ENHYPEN's official Twitter page already has 399.7k followers in a day.

Also Read | Lee Joon Gi Lauded For Eerie Yet Convicting Acting In Drama ‘Flower Of Evil’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.