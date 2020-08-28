Did You Know BTS' Jin Drove Jungkook To School When The Group Had Just Debuted?

K-pop juggernauts BTS have members of all ages. The eldest and the youngest member of BTS have an age gap of five years between them as eldest Jin was born in 1992 and youngest Jungkook was born in 1997. When the group had just debuted Jungkook was still in high school in Seoul. Now report in Show Biz Cheat Sheet suggest that Jeon Jungkook was driven to school by his ‘Hyung’ (elder brother) Kim Seok Jin back in the days.

Also Read | BTS' Jungkook's Net Worth, Age, Career And Relationship; All About The 'Euphoria' Singer

BTS jin and BTS Jungkook's relationship over the years

It is a Korean industry standard for the K-pop idol groups to dwell in the same dorm room while they are practising and training for a debut. Similarly, BTS members as well stayed at their dormitory in Seoul before they officially debuted in June 2013. In the past, videos from their dormitory have been shared. In the videos, the members are seen helping each other cook, clean and even care for each other. BTS Jin specifically was the only member to hold a proper driver’s license during their pre-debut days.

Also Read | BTS' Jin Aka Kim Seok-jin's Astounding Net Worth Will Leave You Stunned; Read Details

Jin was responsible back in the days to drive the members to anything important in the absence of a manager. Thus BTS’ Jin drove Jungkook to school as the latter was still a minor and could not drive. BTS Jin even attended the youngest member’s graduation ceremony with other members which was shared in one of their BTS' Bangtan Bomb videos on YouTube. According to some reports in Korean media portal AllKpop, Jungkook was the shy one in the group and was ‘basically raised by Jin and Namjoon’. He was welcomed to the group by Jin and leader Namjoon.

Watch video

However, cut to 2020 and BTS’ Jungkook can now drive his group members around. BTS’ Jungkook was seen taking the driver’s wheel during the first episode of BTS In The Soop. He drove all the way from their luxe home in Hannam Hill to Gangwon-do Chuncheon which is a countryside in South Korea as reported in Koreaboo.

BTS’ Jin and Jungkook share a push and pull bond as seen in many of their Run BTS! episodes. The youngest member likes to play around with the eldest and often bickers with him. Some of the video footage of Jin and Jungkook is re-shared multiple times amid the fandom. Watch the video here-

Also Read | BTS' Jungkook Tops Google's Most Searched K Pop Idols; V & Jimin Too Find A Spot In Top 10

Also Read | BTS' Jungkook Deletes Rendition Of '10000 Hours' Minutes After Posting, Fans Guess Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.