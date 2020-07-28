BTS' Jungkook Deletes Rendition Of '10000 Hours' Minutes After Posting, Fans Guess Why

BTS' Jungkook shared a mini cover of Justin Bieber's 10000 Hours recently on his social media. However, minutes after posting the video, he deleted it. Though the reason for erasing the 10000 Hours cover is still uncertain, however fans of the BTS band are speculating that their partnership with Samsung is the reason for deleting 10000 Hours cover. A social media user said, "He has a deal with Samsung but accidentally used his iPhone to post it so." (sic)

Although the 10000 Hours mini cover was deleted by Jungkook, his Army saved the rendition and reposted it. Here's BTS' Jungkook's version of Justin Bieber's 10000 Hours:

probably this'll be the ONLY reason if you didn't get any reply or not get to see the tweet😅 pic.twitter.com/OjckB4CXmf — nxɹxןxnʇxn⁷ (@nx_xn7) July 28, 2020

Day + Shay comment on BTS' Jungkook's mini cover of 10000 Hours

Interestingly, the American singers and songwriter thanked the K-Pop band singer for crooning 10000 Hours. They said, "this sounds amazing. Thank you so much for singing it!" However, the video was deleted later by BTS' Jungkook.

this sounds amazing 💛💛



thank you so much for singing it! — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) July 28, 2020

All about Justin Bieber's 10000 Hours cover

10000 Hours released in late-2019 has become one of the most popular songs of the current times. 10000 Hours is sung and composed by American singers Dan + Shay, and Canadian singer Justin Bieber. 10000 Hours cover was released four days after vocalist Justin Bieber married Hailey Baldwin. A few months ago, Dan + Shay shared the news that 10000 Hours cover has sold about 2.5 million units in the United States.

.@DanAndShay and @justinbieber's "10,000 Hours" has now sold over 2.5 million units in the US. — chart data (@chartdata) April 7, 2020

BTS' partnership with Samsung

Popular South Korean band BTS joined hands with Samsung to make their music accessible and available to all their fans via Android Devices. Samsung and BTS reportedly launched an art project titled Connect through which they would make the K-pop band's music available to Android device users. BTS' first album with Samsung was Map of the Soul: 7, which was released early this year. The album is a continuation of BTS' previous EP Map of the Soul: Persona that has been received well by the Army.

