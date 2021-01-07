BTS Shares Photos Of Adorable 'Ducktan Sonyeondan' Army In Latest Post; See Post

The BTS Twitter account posted an adorable line up of snow made ducks as the new BTS army. Posting several images from various angles, the Twitter handle of the boy band had fans adoring the tweet. The boy band also posted a few pictures of bandmate J Hope where he can be seen sipping on a beverage while wearing a duck themed mask. Fans even gave a suitable name for the duck squad image that was posted by the band's official Twitter account.

BTS' adorable "Ducktan Sonyeondan" army

Sharing the image of the ducks made out of snow, the BTS official Twitter account captioned it as "DTS". A few emojis were added to the caption after which a series of several images of the ducks were seen. A total of seven ducks were created in the snow which seemed to resemble the members of the original BTS squad.

The caption of "DTS" was simply a play on the group’s name as BTS. The letter “D” implied the ducks in the snow and one fan commented on the tweet calling it "Ducktan Sonyeondan". The original name of BTS is Bangtan Sonyeondan and the user simply added the word duck in the mix. The user also posted a picture of the BTS boys sliding on the snow as they can be seen having a gala time. In the next picture, an image of the ducks was seen which served as a comparison photo between Bangtan Sonyeondan and Ducktan Sonyeondan. This tweet by the band received several such comments where fans seemingly had a fun time and shared images of the ducks in caparison with the BTS boys.

Bangtan Ducktan

Sonyeondan Sonyeondan

In the snow💜 in the snow💜 pic.twitter.com/sqzA0U9xUp — farah⁷ 🎗 (@CosmosOfJoyHope) January 6, 2021

Kim Nam quack

Kim Seok quack

Min Yoon quack

Jung Ho quack

Park Ji quack

Kim Tae quack

Jeon Jung quack

DTS🐥

QUACK QUACK pic.twitter.com/TYFxW4x0p2 — BE TeaAss7🐰💜 (@JeonJungBunny7) January 6, 2021

Another tweet by the band saw member J Hope taking a stroll in the cold winter. The singer was completely covered in winter essentials and also had a beverage. J Hope wore a green coloured outfit and seemed to enjoy his winter stroll. He captioned this tweet mentioning that his hand froze completely. In one of the images, he can be seen taking off his gloves as he checks out his phone and hence the caption was made in reference to that. He was also seen sporting a mask that had a duck themed design on it.

