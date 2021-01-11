BTS Member Suga Is Back With The Group After Recovering From His Shoulder Surgery

BTS band member Suga is back with the group post his shoulder surgery that took place in November 2020. The artiste had confirmed that he would be back and told his fans not to worry about his back when he was going for his surgery and has kept his promise as he made a return on stage at the 35th Golden Disc Awards. Read further ahead to know more about his return and surgery.

BTS member Suga is back with the group

Min Yoongi Suga who is popularly known as Suga and is a part of the Korean boy band BTS has finally made a return to the group after being away from the spotlight for over two months. The singer had undergone a shoulder surgery on November 3, 2020. The singer made his return with the 35th Golden Disc Awards on Saturday, January 9, 2021, and the group went on to secure the Bonsang Award for the Digital Song Division.

The group was evidently happy to have the singer back, as per reports in The News. Suga said in a statement on the show, “Everyone I am Suga. I have returned. After not showing my face for about two months because of my surgery, I felt like I was slowly being forgotten. That’s why I tried my best to return as soon as I could. I am Suga, someone that works hard in order to not be forgotten”.

Suga’s shoulder injury

As per reports in the kpopherald.com, Suga had undergone shoulder surgery after he was diagnosed with a torn shoulder labrum. He had asked the fans and followers to not worry about him at all, while he was under physical therapy and shared that it was an indeed painful experience. The singer was also diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder back in 2013, from which he recovered successfully. Suga is one of the most adored members of the boy band, which stands at the top of the most popular bands' list.

