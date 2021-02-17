BTS' Jin Makes Cozy Addition To 'Curated For ARMY' Segment, ARMY Reacts

'Curated for ARMY' is a special segment that features an imagination of a cozy room for BTS' ARMY. The segment was preceded by 'Curated by BTS'. These segments are small gifts from the members for their fans leading up to the release of BE (Essential Edition). The latest addition to the 'Curated for ARMY' segment is BTS' Jin. See the tweet below to see what he has in store for the fans:

What is the segment 'Curated for ARMY'?

'Curated for ARMY' is a segment leading up to the release of BE (Essential Edition), under which the members created a virtual comfort for their fans, BTS' ARMY. The segment was started by SUGA and then followed by the rest of the members. BTS' Jin made his addition to the virtual room and thus concluded the segment.

Explaining his addition of a small puppy, BTS' Jin says, “My eyes spy a cute little friend in ARMY’s room. Just looking at a cute puppy, just the existence of a puppy is therapeutic. I hope this puppy can give a little bit of comfort and consolation in ARMY’s daily life. How about ‘Bangtani’ for its name? If you had a tough day, let it all out to Bangtani like you are talking to us. I am sure Bangtani will be by your side in no time to comfort."

Fans immediately expressed their opinion about the virtual comfort room. They commented about Jin's additions and gave references to Jin's solo track Epiphany. Read some of their tweets here:

BTS' Jin was seen playing the piano during his solo track Epiphany. Taking that idea ahead, he has also placed a piano in the comfort room. Speaking about the piano, Jin added, “I am taking a break now but I used to play the piano so that I could have a hobby. It’s an instrument I want to have a go at again, so that’s why I put it in ARMY’s room. The piano is an instrument that resonates with many people, and someday I can play a song that can resonate in ARMY’s hearts. I think of our ‘I Need U’ days, whenever I think about the piano. I don’t really know why. I think a piano tune makes you recall fond memories. Think back and reminisce about your fond memories with us with this piano."

Sneak Peak into BE (Essential Edition)

BTS released their fifth Korean language studio album BE on November 20, 2020. The album was inspired experiences of the band members during the pandemic. BTS' songs in the album have been described as "a letter of hope" for the listeners. The septet is going to release a special edition of the album as a thank you gift for the ARMY for their support.

BE (Essential Edition) will feature the same eight tracks as the deluxe album, but other components of the album will be different. BTS' Jungkook appeared as a writer and a producer on this album. The septet released small gifts for their fans via their Twitter hyping up the release of the essential edition. Earlier, the segment was 'Curated by BTS' where the members shared notes about each track from the album. BTS' Jungkook's Notes for Stay were the talk of the town for quite some time because the notes spoke about the track Stay that was almost not included in the album.

