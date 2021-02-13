BTS Member Jungkook Adds His Addition To 'Army's Room'; Have A Look

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has not seemed to have stopped BTS from reaching out to their fans and communicating on a daily basis. With only a few days to go for the release of BE (Essential edition), BTS has released a short video which shows the changes that Jungkook has made to the ‘Army’s room’. Adding his how changes to the famous ‘Army’s room’ has got their fans reacting to the short clip. Have a look at the addition that he has made in the room, along with the reactions from BTS Army.

Jungkook makes his addition to the ‘Army's room’

The loyal fans of this band would be aware of the ‘Army’s room’, where each member of the band has drawn something in the room that displays their personalities and the energy that they want to create for their fandom. The drawing of the room, which already has the contributions from other band members, earlier had a look of a pleasant room that has a bookshelf, a small bed, a teddy bear and other elements which add to that vibe. Jungkook’s recent addition to the room displays his own personality, with the vibes that he has decided to add.

The short video first shows a stand appearing, along with a fishbowl on top of it. The video then shows that a pair of speakers appear on the corner of the room, which has made the look of the room even more lively. The BTS Army took no time in reacting to the video, sharing their own feelings about the latest addition by Jungkook. Some of the fans talked about how much Jungkook loves speakers, while some of them heaped praises on the impact that the band have made on pop music. They explained how the band has created a “cultural reset” and showered them with love and gratitude.

i just wanna talk about how beautiful this is, all armys collectively stop all that they're doing in 12kst just to see beautiful little things that gave so much comfort to be add in this room. ever since i've stanned bts i started loving the small details in my life 🥺 — sen⁷⭐🕺 (@sugatradamus) February 12, 2021

jungkook's love for speaker is unmatched JSHSJK pic.twitter.com/3MimAcn40P — taehyung misser (@vantefilme) February 12, 2021

bts arent just artists; they r a cultural reset, the oxygen you breathe, they're a lifestyle, an escape from this cruel world filled with thieves, an art, the first gift you open on christmas, a hug from a loved one, everything you’ve ever wanted.pic.twitter.com/i4t6j8QfB4 — ting ˃ᴗ˂ aly's day (@softseungz) February 12, 2021

Ahh this is soo amazing ...♥️♥️ Thank you so much for this

I purple you 💜💜 — ᴮᴱprincess✨Life Goes On📚🥀 (@AlipaRudra) February 12, 2021

The South Korean pop band has been around for nearly a decade but has gained massive popularity over the last few years. Their songs are followed by fans all over the world and they also have a large following on social media. The band will be seen performing at their upcoming show Map of the Soul Tour.

