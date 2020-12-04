BTS' Jin Releases 'Abyss' On Birthday, Calls It A Song About His 'recent Burnout'

BTS' Jin released a new song Abyss on the night of December 3, 2020, just moments before his birthday. This came as a surprise to the BTS ARMY which was left in awe after listening to the soulful single from Jin, their oldest member. The K-Pop singer usually released singles that were passionate and had emotion-stirring lyrics. Jin's birthday release is one of the same kinds that his fans recognise him with.

The song was posted on the BTS ARMY’s official YouTube handle on December 3. With a huge fanbase of more than 41 million subscribers, the YouTube video hit 2 million likes before noon on Jin's birthday. The number of views, on the other hand, exceeds 5 million presently.

Mesmerised fans react to YouTube video

Wishes and compliments from K-Pop fans following BTS' Jin are flooding everywhere on social media. There are a plethora of enthusiastic fan comments on Jin’s birthday on every official handle used by the BTS ARMY. Apart from being love-struck because of the new song Abyss, Jin’s fans are also congratulating him on being the ‘Worldwide Handsome’, a name he earned through his zealous singles. Fans commented on the YouTube video, calling him “the OxyJIN of everyone’s life”. A fan also believed that Abyss was “better than any other Christmas gift”.

‘Abyss’ from BTS’ Jin

The lyrics of the song Abyss go like: “I want to be locked, I want to go… I'll be there; I close my eyes to your side like this again today…” The song is, as Jin expressed himself in his letter to ARMY on BANGTAN BLOG, channelisation of his recent burnout. Jin revealed in the letter that after his counselling session, he met with Bang Si-hyuk, the founder of Big Hit Entertainment. He advised the singer to put his thoughts together into a song. Consequently, Abyss is based on the singer’s inner conflicts and his chaotic mental stress.

Upon being questioned about why he selected his birthday for releasing a slightly depressing song, Jin said that the song held no meaning until it was released on an important occasion. As he mentioned further in the blog, he asked the BTS ARMY to listen with attention despite the song’s nature. He also extended gratitude to BTS leader RM (Kim Namjoom) for writing the chorus lyrics.

