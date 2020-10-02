Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss: What Are The Ley Line Disorder In The Abyss Corridor & Spire

Launched on September 28, 2020, the free-to-play Genshin Impact revolves around an original story. The game is full of many OP characters to choose from to make up a party of four. With a unique take at the Battle Pass system, characters used and unlocking Multiplayer mode, this MMORPG has taken gaming to another level. And now, many players are wondering about Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss. If you have been wondering about the 8 floors of Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Genshin Impact: How To Enter The Ruin & Search For Strange Jade Plates

Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss

The Spiral Abyss is one of the most resourceful areas in Genshin Impact MMORPG game. The place is located on an island called Musk Reef at the eastern end of the map. Nevertheless, this area has precisely 3 levels. These three levels are full of different enemies, objectives, and challenges. If you complete all additional challenges in the first attempt, it will help you get a lot of Primogems and Mora. The 8 floors of Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact are known as the Abyss Corridor. If you complete 3 floors, at the first time, you will be rewarded with a copy of Xiangling. The next 8 floors are part of the Abyssal Spire and reset twice every month.

Also Read | Genshin Impact: How to get & use Stardust in the MMRPG game? Know details

The 8 floors of Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss

Floor No. Ley Line Disorder 1 Pyro DMG dealt by all party members increased by 75% Overloaded DMG increased by 200% 2 Cryo DMG dealt by all party members increased by 75% The duration of the Frozen status effect is greatly increased 3 Anemo DMG dealt by all party members increased by 75% Increases Swirl reaction DMG by 300%, and its AoE by 100% 4 Electro DMG dealt by all party members increased by 75% Electro-Charged DMG increased by 150%, and its AoE increased by 100% 5 When your character's HP is greater than 50%, ATK and DEF are increased by 25% When HP is greater than 80%, Normal Attack SPD is increased by 20% 6 Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members' ATK and DEF by 6%. Max 10 stacks. At 5 stacks and above, increases characters Normal Attack SPD and Movement SPD by an additional 30% 7 CRIT hits will generate Elemental Particles and Orbs. Can only occur once every 15s CRIT DMG dealt by all party members increased by 120% 8 When HP is less than 60%, ATK is increased by 50% and DEF is increased by 50% When HP is less than 45%, Normal Attack SPD is increased by 30% When HP is less than 45%, Movement SPD is increased by 30% When HP is less than 30%, CRIT Rate is increased by 20% and CRIT DMG is increased by 40%

Info Credits ~ Genshin.gg

Promo Image ~ Genshin Impact Twitter

Also Read | Genshin Impact: How to get & use Star Glitters in the MMRPG game? Know details

Also Read | Is Genshin Impact coming to Xbox? Know what the developer has to say