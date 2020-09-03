BTS Jin’s Military Service Info & BigHit’s IPO Status Revealed; BTS To Own BigHit Shares

BTS’ representative agency BigHit Entertainment registered their IPO during mid- 2020. The company will now be officially listed once the formalities with Financial Supervisory Service are completed. As per the latest developments, the company has finished all documentation through a Data Analysis, Retrieval and Transfer System under FSS as per a report in the Korean media portal, Soompi. Once the company is listed under the IPO, it will welcome investments from across the public entities.

Jin's military enlistment

BTS, on the other hand, is all set to own shares in the company. On the other hand, the same report suggested that the group’s eldest member Kim Seok Jin aka Jin can delay his military enlistment until the end of 2021. BigHit revealed the details of BTS Jin’s enlistment and its effects on his ownership of the shares. As per the report, BTS consists of members born between the year 1992 and 1997.

The company is planning to reduce the risk to artists due to the almost-2-year hiatus during the mandatory military service. The group’ members will still have a source of revenue generation through indirect activities such as merchandise, licensing and video content, royalties and more. BigHit’s largest source of revenue that is BTS will be protected under minimal risks from enlistment. as per reports in Soompi.

BTS' net worth

The founder and owner of BigHit, Bang Si Hyuk, will have the largest holding in the company with over 40% of shares in his name. Furthermore, BTS members will also hold shares between 6% to 7%. Each member will hold shares worth $7.78 million to $8 million approximately, as per reports in Soompi. BTS' Dynamite also added to the earnings or the group as per reports in Billboard.

As per the reports, BigHit is ‘gifting the shares’ to BTS to increase cooperation and future involvement of artists as well as increase the morale for future artists. The band is at the centre of all activities within BigHit and the shares are likely to bring positive reinforcement to the activities.

Which BTS member is the richest?

Out of all the members of BTS, J-Hope is having the most net worth. He gained assets through his solo album with Becky G that is Chicken Noodle Soup and also Hope World. BTS' J-Hope's net worth is $12 million and the recent addition with shares will only increase his and BTS' net worth as per reports in Seventeen magazine.

