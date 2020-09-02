BTS Sing Their Popular Song 'I’m On It' For A Car Commercial; Watch Here

Popular K-pop boyband has released their music video through an advertisement for a car. The car commercial was for the launch of an electric car the company is planning to launch. Thus, BTS have performed and featured in the entire commercial for the car advertisement.

The group sang the song “I’m on it” which garnered huge numbers of streams upon release. Thus watching the boys perform in the video made fans truly appreciate the entire music video. The hazy aesthetic background with the car featuring every now and then set the right vibe for the song and fans of BTS showed love for the new commercial.

BTS 'Hyundai' music video hits the right notes

Released just a few hours ago, the video of the song already crossed over a million views at the time of this writing. The video song has steadily been inching towards crossing the 2 million mark soon. The fans in the comments praised BTS for their collaboration with the car brand and even praised the video of the song.

As the song begins, BTS members show different functionalities of the car. The dim-lit studio created a perfect aesthetic for the launch of an electric car. Fans mentioned that they absolutely loved the video and were delighted to have BTS as part of the commercial.

Several locations were showcased in the video, from raging seas and the calm camping sites to deserts and even a comfortable home. Thus fans enjoyed watching the video. BTS recently created history by becoming the first Korean boy band to feature on the number one spot in Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

The band members got emotional over their historic milestone and could not hold back their tears. The members tweeted several times about how they have gotten emotional after their win and that they are happy about it. They even went on to further thank their fans and appreciated the support they have shown them. They also added that it is due to the fans that they have achieved a huge milestone which is historic for them as artists.

