BTS' RM's Fans React In Most Dramatic Ways Post ‘#BlueJoon’s’ Departure; Read Tweets

In one of the most unique music video concept, BTS leader and rapper Kim Namjoon donned the blue hair colour to entertain his fans. The fandom was ecstatic about the hairdo that the leader donned for BTS’ Dynamite music video as well as the MTV VMAs performance. His hair colour went well with the retro vibe of the music video.

In the MV, he was seen dancing inside a record store, rapping to the fun lyrics. RM's blue hair stood out the whole time as per many fans as they shared screengrabs of the style.

BTS' RM generally dons, blonde, ash colours as well as a darker shade. However, this was one of the few music videos which have BTS Namjoon or RM wearing a brighter shade of blue. The concept suited well with the bright and cheery music video that is BTS’ Dynamite.

Recently, the rapper was seen donning a darker shade during one of their VLive interactions. After the video surfaced, several fans took to Twitter to ‘mourn the loss of Blue Joon’. Army members made dramatic memes and videos saying goodbye to Blue Joon. The fandom even shared the song ‘Fly High’ along with the edits but trended the hashtag #flyhighwithbluejoon on Twitter. The memes were rather hilarious and invoked the creative genes in the fandom.

Take a look at funniest of all memes & videos shared by fandom on Twitter:

BTS' Army was straight out dramatic about the whole hair colour change-

gonna smash my face on a ton of bricks 🤝💫 #flyhighbluejoon pic.twitter.com/Ae37WPWLAH — 𝐤𝐢𝐦⁷| koo day 💫 (@_kookisses) September 2, 2020

This fan was quite descriptive about the change

Dear blue joon, thank you for serving us looking so fine for dynamite. Its was truly a honor and legendary for you to kill us even more than daily basis. Thank you for the thirsty memories we made the past 2 weeks you will truly be missed! 😭💔#FlyHighBlueJoon #bluejoon pic.twitter.com/yYaomxBnAd — Abrenae⁷ ⟭⟬ BLM STREAM DYNAMITE (@DaRealjoonswife) September 2, 2020

A little extra army with creative edits

in loving memory of blue joon😔he will be missed #flyhighbluejoon pic.twitter.com/ngXYh8ncyc — asleep⁷ (@lesbianstaegi) September 2, 2020

blue joon.. you will be missed <\3 pic.twitter.com/g3AsadPrBI — hourly namjoon 🕺 (@hourIyknj) September 2, 2020

No-one gave this army a heads up about RM's blue hair change

So your telling me blue joon is gone??!?!? You should of given me a heads up 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/gRSlwGdTvc — # 𝕫ꪮꪶꪗ ₇☆ (@koosmixtape) September 2, 2020

blue joon has left the chat💔 pic.twitter.com/OJA1GNvg7C — bri⁷📼 (@dayasjoon) September 2, 2020

Army members were quite clear of what they were expressing

GONE WAY TOO SOON, FLY HIGH 💔💔💔 #flyhighbluejoon pic.twitter.com/cMEOjs5tAS — zari :3 is sleep zZzZ (@lLYHOYA) September 2, 2020

#gonetoosoon-

Pour one out for the big homie Blue Joon. Gone too soon 😞 pic.twitter.com/XVMuB0Y07B — ✨Luna⁷✨ (@moonlvrluna) September 2, 2020

No-one did!

Blue Joon is gone??? I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Znp4eNZjwb — President Namjoon⁷ -KOO DAY 🥳 (@purplenationbts) September 2, 2020

BTS' Army's dramatic tweets-

me see blue joon trending vs me understanding what it means pic.twitter.com/p52vudPa74 — 『𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙮𝙜𝙜𝙪𝙠 ⁷』JEONGGUK DAY! (@chimchimshi7) September 2, 2020

BTS' Dynamite breaks the band's previous Billboard records

BTS' RM's hair colour was for the music video BTS' Dynamite. The single track has created history by becoming the first Korean pop act to top the Billboard 100 singles chart. The song has been streamed over 33 million times in the United States of America alone. Thus, the song has topped the charts and become one of the most listened to songs. The music video is 'retro and disco' themed and is BTS' RM and the members' all-English track as a full group.

