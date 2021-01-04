BTS' Jungkook Buys Home For 7.6 Billion Won In Itaewon Near Indian Embassy: Reports

According to the reports by Etoday, BTS' Jungkook bought a home in Itaewon, South Korea. The South Korean singer sold his luxury Seoul Forest Trimage complex apartment in the month of October for 2.5 billion won. The property is a standalone house suitable for a single-family, which was reportedly built back in 1976. The singer bought the property for 7.63 billion KRW ($ 7,050,940 USD).

BTS' Jungkook buys a standalone house in Itaewon

As per the reports, the house is a two-story complex that spreads across 230.72 square meters, i.e. 2,483 square feet. According to Koreaboo, the property is located at around five minutes' distance from Nine One Hannam, which is popularly known as BTS’ dorm. The outlet reported that Jungkook’s new house is smaller than BTS’ dorm which is 75 pyeong.

Itaewon is an affluent area as it is home to several celebrities such as Rain, Kim Tae Hee and foreign diplomats. Many national embassies are also located in the same area. Celebrities are purchasing their homes in Itaewon reportedly due to several geographic advantages such as it is the city centre in Seoul. According to the Koreaboo, Park Myung Soo and Hwang Jung Eum too recently bought luxury homes in the area.

As per the reports, Jungkook, back in October 2020, sold his apartment at the luxury Trimage complex, which he never lived in. The 23-year-old singer sold his Seoul Forest Trimage complex for 2.5 billion won ($ 23,09,224 USD). The complex was nicknamed ‘Celebrity Town’ and overlooked the Han River. The area is residents to celebrities and other BTS members such as J-Hope, Super Junior’s Siwon, Heechul, Leeteuk, Donghae, Eunhyuk, Girl’s Generation’s Sunny and many more.

Jungkook made his debut as a member of BTS in June 2013 with the release of the single 2 Cool 4 Skool. He has sung two solo tracks- Begin from Wings (2016) and Euphoria (2018). He also received credits as the main producer for Love is Not Over and Magic Shop. Jungkook is nicknamed Sold Out King as the things and items that he uses are often sold out quickly. In 2019, he was ranked as the third most loved celebrity in a survey conducted by Gallup Korea.

