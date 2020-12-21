BTS' V Creates Buzz On Social Media As His Childhood Unseen Pictures Surface Online

BTS fans are extremely excited for the K-pop group member V’s birthday. V a.k.a. Taehyung will be celebrating his 26th birthday on December 30, 2020. Ahead of his birthday, a Twitter thread with many of V's images has gone viral on social media. Find out more details about this viral V’s images here.

V’s images go viral ahead of his 26th birthday

K-pop group BTS enjoy tremendous support from their fans a.k.a. ARMY. The ARMY is now gearing up for the birthday of one of the BTS members. BTS’ V is going to celebrate his 26th birthday on December 26, 2020. Social media is being flooded with the ARMY planning to make his birthday special.

Ahead of his birthday, V’s images from his childhood and early days have gone viral on social media all thanks to a single Twitter thread. In this Twitter thread, V’s photos date back to him being an adorable toddler. In the first set of images, BTS’ V is sitting on a chair and smiling for the camera whereas in the second pic he is being cradled.

In the next few tweets, there are nearly 8-9 images of V as a toddler and soon starting to walk and consciously pose for the camera. After these tweets, BTS’ V is seen in his school uniform and posing with his friends. Take a look at this adorable Twitter thread here.

A thread of Taehyung -- but as you keep scrolling he gets older pic.twitter.com/tIgwmz0SRF — Sam⁷♡ (@taesmug) December 19, 2020

As mentioned earlier, BTS’ ARMY is planning to celebrate V’s birthday with great pomp. Apart from sharing BTS’ V’s photos the fans have reportedly also established a music academy in China. According to AllKPop’s VisionOfLove_95 this music academy has been started in V’s honour in China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous.

This fan account further shared the images from this school on Twitter. The music academy has been established to encourage young people to develop their skills in the field of music. Furthermore, in these pictures several musical instruments are being unboxed to teach the kids. In another picture, some kids are already sitting on their respective benches and seem excited to learn some music. Take a look at this Twitter thread here.

𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐓𝐚𝐞𝐡𝐲𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 #𝟒



Vol가 태형이 이름으로 중국 광시좡족자치구에서 음악학원을 차렸습니다.



태형이의 따뜻한 마음을 더 많은 사람들한테 알려줘, 필요하는 분들께서 조금이나마 도움을 되었으면 합니다!#방탄소년단뷔 #BTSV #뷔 #태형 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/PtyjPgg7wD — Vol.95 (@visionoflove_95) December 19, 2020

