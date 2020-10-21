BTS' Jungkook Goes Live After Around 1.5 Years, Trends On Twitter Right Away

BTS fans aka ARMYs got to see a series of surprises in the past 24 hours. It started with BTS's V dropping some pictures on Weverse. Jimin then hosted a VLive event, even Big Hit Entertainment released a new episode, and now, a few hours ago, BTS's Jungkook just hosted a live session on YouTube. The Livestream was hosted by BANGTANTV Youtube channel. Right after BTS' Jungkook hosted the Livestream, he started trending on Twitter right away. The 23-year-old singer hosted the Livestream after around 1.5 years (492 days) to be exact as mentioned on the Vlive account earlier. BTS ARMY was overwhelmed to see the surprise Livestream by the youngest BTS member. He revealed many details about their next album BE on his Livestream, however, the fans paid due attention to Jungkook's hair as well.

BTS' Jungkook's Live comes as a surprise for BTS Army

As translated by Jungkook Times Twitter account, which is a fan account for any news related to Jungkook, Jungkook revealed that he is the project manager for their new music video from the BE album and would also be directing few scenes in the video. Jungkook donned an all-black outfit in his Livestream. He also hoped that there are not many cuts in the portions that he directed in the new music video, and he hopes that his fans would be able to identify the scenes that he had directed. Jungkook's hair also played a major point of attention in his Livestream, and fans were seen commenting about his hair pretty much all the time during his Livestream. take a look at few of the tweets that his fans shared during and after his Livestream.

jungkook is the cutest ♡ pic.twitter.com/cGJTMCSVZr — jungkook pics (@kookpics) October 21, 2020

Jungkook🐰: 80 to 90 per cent of the strength by which I lead the concert come from the roars of ARMYs, the expression in their eyes & faces, how they look happy listening to our songs. These are 80 to 90 percent of what makes me to get going w/ concert +pic.twitter.com/sYHWe3yCAJ — Jungkook Times✨ (@JJK_Times) October 21, 2020

BTS Jungkook is a South Korean singer and youngest member of BTS. Jeon Jungkook is known for creating trends and this time, he has been in constant limelight for his long tresses. His fans love his new hairstyle and seem to have gone totally starstruck after his latest Livestream aired. It will be interesting to see what hairstyle the singer opts for during the BE album.

jungkook you're so so cute pic.twitter.com/IOZWlB8WGw — jungkook pics (@kookpics) October 21, 2020

A while ago, Jungkook shared a remixed version of Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685's Savage Love which gained a lot of love from the whole BTS Army as well. After BTS' Dynamite song, the K-pop band is all set to release their new album in November. Their recent song Dynamite won a lot of awards. The song has peaked so many music charts, that due to the fame of the song, Twitter recently released a special emoji dedicated to BTS’ Dynamite song.

