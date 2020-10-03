BTS-Jason Derulo Remix Of 'Savage Love' Released By Jawsh 685; See Details

BTS-Jason Derulo remix of 'Savage Love' was released by TikTok sensation Jawsh 685. The original version of Savage Love received more than one billion streams alone. The collaboration is expected to break the record of the original version. Take a look at the video below.

BTS-Jason Derulo remix of 'Savage Love' by Jawsh 685

TikTok sensation Jawsh 685 rose to fame after he released his Laxed (Siren Beat) on TikTok. According to Entertainment Weekly, Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685 collaborated after the dance trend went viral and turned the song into Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat).

After the successful release of Savage Love, Jawsh released another remix of the song, but this time it is combined with BTS. Savage Love Remix by BTS and Jason Derulo features the band singing in both languages, English and Korean. Have a look at the music video below.

BTS' Dynamite

Heart-winning boy band BTS, released their first English single Dynamite which became the number one song on the Billboard Hot 100. Dynamite was released on August 21, 2020. BTS' Dynamite was written by David Stewart and Jessica Agombar. Stewart also produced the song. BTS' Dynamite received positive reviews from music critics.

Apart from that, BTS also received myriads of accolades for this super hit song. They received the award for the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours by the Guinness World Record. They also received an award for being the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours and the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.

BTS' songs

Some of BTS’ songs include Boy With Luv, MIC Drop- Japanese version, IDOL, FAKE LOVE, Spring Day, Blood Sweat and Tears. BTS also sang songs such as Black Swan, Dope, Not Today, Stay Gold, The Truth Untold and Make it Right. BTS is soon going to release their short album BE-Deluxe Edition as per the announcement by BigHit.

In other news, the boy band featured on the reality show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The show had dedicated an entire week for the group from September 28 to October 2. The band was interviewed as well as they performed their ultimate hit song Dynamite on the show.

