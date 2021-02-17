BTS' OST Film Out To Feature In Upcoming Japanese Movie 'Signal'; Produced By Back Number

BTS is set to release a Japanese soundtrack Film Out for an upcoming Japanese movie Signal. BTS and back number have collaborated on this track. This marks the first collaboration between the two bands.

The trailer gives a good glimpse into the action and emotion of the story. BTS' Film Out is heard halfway through the trailer. Fans are expecting the release of the full OST along with the movie. The movie is slated to release in April 2021. Watch the official trailer featuring BTS' OST here:

Signal is a 2018 Japanese crime thriller drama. It stars Sakaguchi Kentaro, Kichise Michiko and Kitamura Kazuki in prominent roles. The Japanese version is a remake of 2016 K-Drama Signal. The Korean version is written by Kim Eun Hee. The upcoming movie will pick up where the drama left off in 2018. Read back number's announcement about BTS' Film Out here:

BTS' OST

K-Pop boy band BTS has sung the official OST for the Japanese movie Signal. Japanese rock band back number have produced the song. After listening to the melody, BTS' Jungkook shared his opinion about the track and thus gave rise to a collaboration between BTS and back number. BTS's Film Out will be the second track they have sung for the Japanese series. Earlier, they had sung Don't Leave Me for the drama version.

BTS' Songs

BTS has forayed into Japanese music with Japanese versions of their hit Korean numbers Best of Me, IDOL, DNA, Blood Sweat and Tears. Soon they began releasing an original track in Japanese. The Japanese version of BTS' songs have been well received by the fans. In addition to BTS' Film Out, the Korean boy band has also lent their vocals for 'Your Eyes Tale' an OST for another Japanese movie Your Eyes Tell starring Yokohama Ryusei. It is a remake of the South Korean movie Always. Their Japanese single 'Stay Gold' featured as an OST for Japanese drama Spiral Labyrinth: DNA Forensic Investigation.

Back Number

Back Number, stylised as 'back number' is a trio rock band from Japan. They have delivered several chart-topping tracks, the most popular one being Christmas Song which had topped the Japan Hot 100 charts for three weeks. The song also featured as an OST for the Japanese drama From Five to Nine starring Tomohisa Yamashita. BTS and back number have met each other in the past and spoken about their music as well.

