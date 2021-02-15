Remember When Jungkook And Lisa's Dating Rumours Broke The Internet?

The fans and admirers of popular celebrities sometimes invent relationships and spread false news regarding the same. They also share it in the respective fan groups, which has proven instrumental in making a piece of news viral. One such example is that of BTS' Jungkook, who was rumoured to be BlackPink's Lisa's boyfriend at one point in time. Read on to know what exactly happened when the news of an alleged relationship between Jungkook and BlackPink'S Lisa went viral.

The Jungkook-Lisa Link Up Rumours

The dating rumours surrounding the two begin to pour in right around the time when BlackPink released their first full-length album ever, which is simply titled The Album. It so happened that in the days leading up to the release of The Album, Lisa, who is the lead vocalist/rapper of the all-girls K-pop band, had been spotted on multiple occasions with BTS' Jungkook. Naturally, the visuals of the two in each other's company sparked rumours concerning a "secret romance" that was potentially brewing between them. But those rumours, as per a report on Micky.com.au, were seen running their course after it was revealed that the talent management company that represents BlackPink included a clause that prohibited them from seeing other people, which is a clause that also needs to be followed by Lisa. Additionally, even though the two have been seen being cordial with each other in public gatherings, no such reports which claimed anything on the lines of the two being spotted having a date night have ever surfaced. Within months, the reports which claimed that Jungkook was BlackPink's Lisa's boyfriend ceased to make it to the public platforms. Other details regarding Jungkook's relationships and that of Lisa's will be revealed as and when the official sources share anything in connection to the same.

What are the two K-pop bands up to at the moment?

As far as the professional commitments of the two bands are concerned, BlackPink is basking in the adoration and love post the release of their album. BTS, on the other hand, just released their seventh musical compilation in the form of an album known as BE. Just a few days after that, the musicians released an Essential Edition of the same. The tweet through which the latter announced the arrival of BE's Essential Edition can be found below.

